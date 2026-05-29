OSA Weekly Update - 5/29/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Fire Relief Associations: Pension Bill Signed into Law!

3. Avoiding Pitfall: Phising Scams

4. Job Openings

5. Deadlines

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

Announcement! If you didn’t notice last week, the OSA now uses GovDelivery to deliver our newsletters, including the Weekly Update. Our goal is to better serve our subscribers with timely information and improved accessibility.

2. Fire Relief Associations: Pension Bill Signed into Law!

Gov. Tim Walz signed the 2026 Omnibus Pension and Retirement Bill into law on May 19. This bill included all the legislative recommendations of our Fire Relief Association Working Group, including:

Increasing the audit threshold for relief associations from the current $750,000 to $1 million in either special fund assets or liabilities, for consistency with thresholds for other types of local governments. The audit threshold increase goes into effect on December 31, 2026, and applies to audited financial statements for calendar year 2026 and thereafter.

Allowing relief associations that drop below the audit threshold to have an annual agreed-upon procedures engagement performed, instead of continuing to have a required annual audit.

Rewriting and clarifying provisions governing service credit for firefighters who resume active fire department service after retirement or a break in service.

Updating definitions to include service performed by volunteer emergency medical personnel.

The OSA’s Pension Division will be providing additional information in its monthly newsletter about legislative changes affecting relief associations. If you have questions, contact our Pension team.