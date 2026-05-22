OSA Weekly Update - 5/22/2026

4. Job Openings

Audit Training Specialist

The OSA is hiring an Audit Training Specialist position. The candidate hired for this position can be based in the St. Paul, Moorhead, Duluth, Rochester, Mankato or Marshall office of the Office of the State Auditor.

Under the primary direction and supervision of the HR Director and the technical direction and project management of the Deputy State Auditor – Audit Division or the Director of Standards and Procedures, this position exists to lead the training and development of Office of the State Auditor (OSA) staff in the performance of governmental audits. The position exists to train OSA staff on appropriate audit procedures, the audit process, OSA policies, and professional standards by creating training materials and curriculum, identifying training opportunities, monitoring training, and procuring training and materials. Under the technical supervision of the Deputy State Auditor – Audit Division or the Director of Standards and Procedures, this position will assist the OSA’s quality management program and ensure the OSA’s compliance with established accounting and auditing standards, procedures, and regulations.

The job posting will close on May 26, 2026.

Director of Standards and Procedures

The OSA is hiring the Director of Standards and Procedures position based in either the St. Paul, Moorhead, Duluth, Rochester, Mankato or Marshall office.

This is a leadership position in the Audit Division responsible for overseeing technical reviews of audits completed by the OSA, providing technical guidance on accounting and auditing standards and assessing and documenting the OSA’s system of quality management.

The job posting will close on May 29, 2026.