OSA Weekly Update - 5/22/2026
4. Job Openings
Audit Training Specialist
The OSA is hiring an Audit Training Specialist position. The candidate hired for this position can be based in the St. Paul, Moorhead, Duluth, Rochester, Mankato or Marshall office of the Office of the State Auditor.
Under the primary direction and supervision of the HR Director and the technical direction and project management of the Deputy State Auditor – Audit Division or the Director of Standards and Procedures, this position exists to lead the training and development of Office of the State Auditor (OSA) staff in the performance of governmental audits. The position exists to train OSA staff on appropriate audit procedures, the audit process, OSA policies, and professional standards by creating training materials and curriculum, identifying training opportunities, monitoring training, and procuring training and materials. Under the technical supervision of the Deputy State Auditor – Audit Division or the Director of Standards and Procedures, this position will assist the OSA’s quality management program and ensure the OSA’s compliance with established accounting and auditing standards, procedures, and regulations.
The job posting will close on May 26, 2026.
Director of Standards and Procedures
The OSA is hiring the Director of Standards and Procedures position based in either the St. Paul, Moorhead, Duluth, Rochester, Mankato or Marshall office.
This is a leadership position in the Audit Division responsible for overseeing technical reviews of audits completed by the OSA, providing technical guidance on accounting and auditing standards and assessing and documenting the OSA’s system of quality management.
The job posting will close on May 29, 2026.
5. Deadlines
Cities and Townships: 2025 Annual Financial Reporting Information
For cities and townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting required to have an Audit (on the regulatory/cash basis) or Agreed Upon Procedures Engagement (AUP) completed, the Reporting Form, Audit or Financial Statements, and AUP are due June 15, 2026. For cities and townships reporting on a GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form, Audit and related documents are due by June 30, 2026.
Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2026
Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary. Counties and cities that choose to participate in the standard measures program must officially adopt and implement the ten minimum performance measures and system developed by the Council on Local Results and Innovation (Council).
In order to receive the per capita reimbursement, counties and cities must email the resolution and document as attachments in .PDF format to performancemeasures@osa.state.mn.us by July 1, 2026.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.