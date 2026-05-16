OSA Weekly Update - 5/15/2026

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

2. Fire Relief Associations: Authorizing Reporting Access

3. Cities and Townships: 2025 Annual Financial Reporting Information

4. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2026

5. Avoiding Pitfall: County Commissioner Compensation

6. Job Openings

1. Message from Auditor Blaha

The Association of Certified Fraud Examiners just released Occupational Fraud: A Report to the Nations. This is the 14th edition of the largest global study on occupational fraud. It takes 2,402 real cases of occupational fraud, data from 143 countries and territories, and includes 22 major industry categories to explore the costs, schemes, victims and perpetrators of fraud. There are enough similarities between the public and private sectors when it comes to fraud that this is a helpful and timely read.

2. Fire Relief Associations: Authorizing Reporting Access

As fire relief associations prepare this year’s required reports, remember that access to forms for accountants, auditors and other consultants expires at the end of each calendar year.

Complete the 2026 User Authorization Form to provide relief association accountants and auditors access to 2025 reporting forms due to the OSA by June 30, 2026.

3. Cities and Townships: 2025 Annual Financial Reporting Information

For cities and townships reporting on a cash basis of accounting required to have an Audit (on the regulatory/cash basis) or Agreed Upon Procedures Engagement (AUP) completed, the Reporting Form, Audit or Financial Statements, and AUP are due June 15, 2026. For cities and townships reporting on a GAAP basis of accounting, the Reporting Form, Audit and related documents are due by June 30, 2026.

4. Due: Performance Measurement Program Report by July 1, 2026

Participation in the Performance Measurement Program by a city or a county is voluntary. Counties and cities that choose to participate in the standard measures program must officially adopt and implement the ten minimum performance measures and system developed by the Council on Local Results and Innovation (Council).

In order to receive the per capita reimbursement, counties and cities must e-mail the resolution and document as attachments in .PDF format to performancemeasures@osa.state.mn.us by July 1, 2026.