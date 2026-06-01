Sober Curious: The AA Cabar-AA Debuts in New York City

Sober Curious: The AA Cabar-AA, a dynamic cabaret blending music with 12-step recovery, opens July 13th, runs six Monday nights at St. Bart's Church, NYC.

If the show had a tagline, it would be, ‘Believe in the possibility of change.” — Michael Levin, New York Times bestselling author and ghostwriter

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sober Curious: The AA Cabar-AA , a dynamic new cabaret show will open with a free preview on Monday, June 1st at 7:00 PM at St. Bart's Church, 109 East 50th Street, New York, New York, 10022. The show officially opens Monday, July 13th, and will run for six consecutive Monday nights, closing August 17th, offering audiences an engaging and uplifting evening that blends music with the spirit of 12-step recovery.Sober Curious features 16 songs from Sober Songs, written and composed by New York Times bestselling author and ghostwriter Michael Levin.“The goal is to carry the message of 12-step recovery in song,” Levin says. “Sober Curious demystifies 12-step recovery and shows that getting clean and sober isn't just about giving up your best friend in the world, drugs, and alcohol. It's about finding an answer to the epidemic of loneliness and disconnection that pervades society today.”The cabaret consists of a rotating cast of three performers, most of whom appeared in Sober Songs last fall at Theatre Row on West 42nd Street. The music spans a wide range of styles, including ballads, blues, a cappella, rock anthems, and love songs.“Sobriety reflects a broad range of moods and experiences, and our songs reflect that wide range of human experience,” Levin adds. “We’re carrying the message of recovery from addiction and loneliness through music,” Levin says. “If the show had a tagline, it would be, ‘Believe in the possibility of change.’Reviewers and audiences have praised Sober Songs for its powerful blend of humor, honesty, and heart: “The multi-ethnic cast hums with energy. Blending biting humor, heartfelt ballads, and unflinching honesty, Sober Songs offers a deeply human portrait of recovery and resilience.”The rotating cast includes Henry Ryeder, Keegan Smith, Jake Kleve, Shannon Connolly, Merrill Mitchell, Melani Carrié, Lennie Disanto, Bernard Holcomb, and Nicholas B. Cloutier. Melani Carrié directs and Devin Wong serves as musical director.“If recovery wasn't fun, exciting, and life-changing,” Levin says, “why would anyone get sober? Sober Curious gives audiences a chance to experience that pleasure and excitement for themselves.”Sober Curious: The AA Cabar-AA will be officially performed starting July 13th for six Monday nights at 7:00 PM at St. Bart's Church, 109 East 50th Street, New York, NY 10022. Tickets are $25 and available at Eventbrite or by clicking this link: Eventbrite/SoberCurious . For further information, please call 617-543-3747. Follow @sobercuriouslive on Instagram for updates.About Sober Curious / Sober SongsSober Songs is an off-Broadway musical created by Michael Levin that uses original music to share the transformative message of 12-step recovery. The production aims to make recovery accessible, relatable, and inspiring through storytelling and song, reaching both those in recovery and those who are sober curious.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.