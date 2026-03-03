Rubenstein Public Relations Renamed Agency of Record for Pactum, a Leader in Procurement AI Innovation

Pactum

New Engagement to Elevate Leadership Around Agentic AI and Procurement Transformation

Pactum is operating at the cutting-edge of procurement transformation, moving agentic AI from theory to audited business outcomes.” — Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning communications firm Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) today announced it has been renamed agency of record for Pactum, a global leader in procurement innovation and agentic AI. The renewed partnership will position Pactum, among the top 5% of procurement AI solutions delivering real, tangible results supported by academic references, as the gold standard for enterprise efficiency.Pactum’s AI-powered negotiation platform enables large organizations to automate and optimize high-volume, complex supplier negotiations, delivering audited savings, improved supplier relationships, and stronger resilience across global supply chains. With enterprises under increasing pressure to drive efficiency, transparency, and mutual value creation, Pactum’s technology is helping procurement leaders move beyond AI “hype” toward proven, data-backed results.Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, said, “Pactum is operating at the cutting-edge of procurement transformation, moving agentic AI from theory to audited business outcomes. We are pleased to renew our partnership and help ensure that Pactum’s data, technology, and leadership perspective are front and center in conversations shaping the future of enterprise procurement."As agency of record, RPR will implement a focused, strategic communications program designed to align all external communications with Pactum’s updated brand messaging framework, appealing to a wider audience and positioning Pactum as the company procurement professionals associate first with AI-powered negotiation.Kaspar Korjus, CEO of Pactum, said, “Pactum is entering a new chapter in our growth as procurement leaders look for AI solutions that deliver real, verifiable impact, rather than promises. Rubenstein Public Relations understands both the enterprise landscape and the scrutiny AI companies face. Together, we aim to advance a more transparent, data-driven conversation about what agentic AI can achieve in global procurement.”RPR’s monthly roadmap will include proactive narrative development around themes such as quantifying AI’s real ROI in procurement, the impact of AI on labor and procurement teams, supply chain stability amid economic uncertainty, and the role of transparent, verifiable AI in building trust with stakeholders.About PactumSince 2019, Pactum has been leading the agentic AI transformation in procurement, empowering Chief Procurement Officers to add AI agents that work alongside humans. These trusted agents operate around the clock with autonomy and authority to find negotiation opportunities and close supplier deals at scale, producing tangible results that are visible in real time. Pactum agents are relied on by over 50 of the world’s largest enterprises to expand procurement capacity and enable greater operational agility. Backed by proven ROI, enterprise-grade security, and a highly experienced team supporting change management, Pactum shifts procurement from a cost center to a source of competitive advantage. To learn more about how Pactum helps businesses optimize their negotiations, visit www.pactum.com About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

