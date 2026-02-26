Rubenstein Public Relations Appoints Patrick Jordan as Vice President of Corporate Communications

Patrick Jordan

Expanding Senior Media and Strategic Communications Leadership

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award-winning communications firm Rubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is pleased to announce the addition of Patrick Jordan as Vice President of Corporate Communications.Patrick comes to RPR with more than 20 years of media relations and strategic communications experience. He joins from M Group Strategic Communications which has a focus on crypto, fintech, financial markets and wealth management. He also has deep expertise in government and public affairs, with over 15 years at Zetlin Strategic Communications. Before entering New York City's communications scene, Jordan worked in politics and local newspapers outside Boston. In his new role, he will lead high-impact media relations and integrated campaigns for RPR's corporate, nonprofit, and institutional clients.Richard Rubenstein, President of Rubenstein Public Relations, states: “Patrick is a strategic communicator with a deep command of how stories move through today’s media environment. His ability to shape clear, timely narratives for our corporate clients will provide significant value and further enhance our senior leadership team.”Jordan brings extensive experience developing results-driven narratives that resonate with top-tier media and stakeholders. He partners closely with leadership teams to shape compelling stories, guide reputation management, and secure national/regional coverage across business, policy, and community issues.Known for his thoughtful advisory approach and strong journalist relationships, Jordan excels at aligning communications with business goals to boost visibility, influence, and credibility. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communications and Media Studies from Fordham University, building the storytelling foundation that powers his work with executives, boards, and teams today.About Rubenstein Public RelationsRubenstein Public Relations (RPR) is an independent, New York-based communications agency headed by veteran publicist and respected brand architect, Richard Rubenstein. For more than three decades, RPR's intensive media relations approach and dedicated team of senior practitioners have helped clients build brand equity and reach their target audiences. The firm specializes in brand messaging development, media relations, crisis communications, and thought leadership positioning. RPR has a proven track record in executing successful public relations campaigns for leading corporate, real estate, technology, healthcare, social impact, luxury consumer, entertainment, and hospitality brands across the globe.

