05/13/26 Minutes

FRANKLIN COUNTY FISCAL COURT

VIDEO TELECONFERENCE

MAY 13, 2026, 9:00 A.M.

REGULAR MEETING

Franklin County Fiscal Court met on Wednesday, May 13, 2026. The meeting was streamed live by Frankfort Plant Board, cable channel 10, Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Official Facebook page, www.facebook.com/fcfcky, and Franklin County Fiscal Court’s Official YouTube channel, www.tinyurl.com/fcfcky. The meeting was made available for video teleconference (VTC) participation with the primary location and public observation area in the Fiscal Court Conference Room located at 321 West Main Street.

The meeting was called to order at 9:02 a.m. with Judge Michael Mueller presiding. The following members of the Fiscal Court were present: Squire Sherry Sebastian, Squire J.W. Blackburn, Squire Kelly Dycus, Squire Mike Harrod, Squire Richard Tanner, and Squire Eric Whisman. County Attorney Max Comley was in attendance.

Work Session:

Public Comments (*We are unable to take any public comments regarding the approval or disapproval of planning and zoning zone changes.)

Road Department Update

Judges Report

The voting meeting was called to order at 10:09 a.m., with Judge Michael Mueller presiding. The following members of the Fiscal Court were present: Squire Sherry Sebastian, Squire J.W. Blackburn, Squire Kelly Dycus, Squire Mike Harrod, Squire Richard Tanner, and Squire Eric Whisman. County Attorney Max Comley was in attendance.

Following roll call, a motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve the minutes from the regular meeting of May 13, 2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to approve a pay correction for Richard LeMay, Assistant Chief Jailer. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve an affiliation agreement between Franklin County Fiscal Court and the Frankfort/Franklin County Crime Stoppers, Inc. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Dycus, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to approve an issuance of a contract with Trace Creek Construction for Construction Manager services for the Franklin County Courthouse Restoration Project and to approve a Not to Exceed contract amount of $458,000.00. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to approve an issuance of a contract with JRA Architects for Architect/Engineer services associated with the Franklin County Courthouse Restoration Project and to approve a Not to Exceed contract amount of $365,170.00. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to advertise for bids for Cloud-Managed Access Control System for Franklin County School COPS SVPP Grant. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to advertise for sealed bids for Fuel Bid for Undyed Diesel and Dyed Diesel. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Tanner, seconded by Squire Sebastian, for authorization to advertise for road department materials and bulk road de-icing salt. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to receive Treasurer’s Report. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Tanner, for second reading and approval of Amendment #4 to Ordinance #4-2025 Relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, and Judge Mueller. Voting in opposition of the motion was Squire Whisman. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve Budget Transfers for Fiscal Year 2025-2026. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Blackburn, seconded by Squire Dycus, for authorization to authorize the treasurer to open the following certificate of deposit of $770,000 for 3 month on behalf of the Fiscal Court to improve investment earnings and authorize the treasurer to renew this CD at maturity at the best rate and term until the funds are needed. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

First reading was given of an ordinance relating to Budget for Fiscal Year 2026-2027.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve Annual Standing Order Pre-Approving Certain Recurring Expenses. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Harrod, seconded by Squire Tanner, for authorization to approve Resolution #19-2026 upon recommendation of Judge/Executive Michael Mueller, to request an exception from the State Local Officer, Department of Local Government, regarding the provisions of KRS 68.310 regarding the 65% limitation on expenditures or encumbrances for the first half of Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Dycus, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve the Commonwealth of Kentucky of Justice Court Facilities Local Government Reimbursement Form for Fiscal Year 2026-2027. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

No motion was offered to deny a claim and bills were ordered to be paid.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to go into closed session, per KRS 61.10 (1), (f), Discussions or hearings which might lead to the appointment, discipline, or dismissal of an individual employee. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to return to open session. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to approve an agreement with Tailored Services for the Franklin County Courthouse and other county buildings. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to advertise for sealed bids for exterior painting of buildings. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to hire William Yancey as a Maintenance Technician. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to hire Michelle Swartz as Administrative Assistant to the Business Office Manager. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Blackburn, for authorization to advertise for environmental review services for Group 2 properties participating in Franklin County’s Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) Emergency Watershed Protection (EWP) Home Buyout Program. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, Whisman, and Judge Mueller. Motion passed.

Motion by Squire Sebastian, seconded by Squire Harrod, for authorization to adjourn. Voting in favor of the motion were Squires Sebastian, Blackburn, Dycus, Harrod, Tanner, and Judge Mueller. Squire Whisman was absent. Motion passed. (Meeting adjourned at 12:25 p.m.)