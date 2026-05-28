06/02/26 Agenda

Administrative Services Committee June 2, 2026 9:00 AM
AGENDA
Call to Order
Approval of Minutes
Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section
Code Enforcement, other Counties. Code Enforcement Board (Judge/Jack)
Other Business
Adjourn
Next Meeting: 7/7/2026 at 9:00 AM
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