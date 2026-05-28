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06/02/26 Agenda

Administrative Services Committee
June 2, 2026 
9:00 AM

AGENDA

  • Call to Order
  • Approval of Minutes
  • Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section
  • Code Enforcement, other Counties. Code Enforcement Board (Judge/Jack)  
  • Other Business
  • Adjourn

Next Meeting: 7/7/2026 at 9:00 AM

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06/02/26 Agenda

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