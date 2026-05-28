06/02/26 Agenda

Administrative Services Committee

June 2, 2026

9:00 AM AGENDA Call to Order

Approval of Minutes

Administrative Code Update – Personnel Section

Code Enforcement, other Counties. Code Enforcement Board (Judge/Jack)

Other Business

Adjourn Next Meeting: 7/7/2026 at 9:00 AM

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