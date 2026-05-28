RIBBON CUTTING FOR NEW DRIVING RANGE

We are excited to announce our BRAND NEW driving range is now open! It is located at 98 Buena Vista Drive near Rocky's Pub. Stay tuned for more exciting park amenities in this area coming soon. You can watch a video of the ribbon cutting ceremony, held on May 27th, 20206, below:

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