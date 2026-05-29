Brandon Newell to Appear on Kingdom Creators TV

FL, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brandon Newell, owner of ThorGeneral Contracting LLC and a professional in the construction industry, is set to appear on Kingdom Creators TV, where he will share insights on construction work, business development, and building within a hands-on industry.Kingdom Creators is a groundbreaking faith-based TV series that shines a light on Christian entrepreneurs who credit their success not just to strategy or hustle, but to God. Each episode features real, raw stories from business owners who’ve navigated trials, setbacks, and uncertainty – and came out stronger because they put their trust in Him.You can find out more about the show by going to website In this episode, Newell will explore perspectives from the construction field, including the realities of operating within a demanding industry and lessons gained through practical experience.With a growing demand for authentic stories and real-world insight, Kingdom Creators TV continues to spotlight individuals who are shaping their industries and redefining what it means to build something meaningful over time.Brandon’s episode will be available soon on Inside Success Network streaming platforms. In the meantime, you can find out more by visiting http://cast.kingdomcreatorstv.com/brandon-newell-thor

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