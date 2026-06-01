ABL Diagnostics Broadens UltraGene Syndromic qPCR Portfolio

ABL Diagnostics SA

A 45-reference UltraGene range, new respiratory panels and high-multiplex prototypes strengthen ABL Diagnostics molecular testing platform.

ABL Diagnostics SA (EPA:ABLD)

UltraGene was designed to provide laboratories with flexible multiplex solutions adapted to evolving infectious disease challenges” — Ms. Annegret Hagen, Product Manager of the UltraGene brand

WOIPPY, MOSELLE, FRANCE, June 1, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABL Diagnostics (FR001400AHX6 – “ABLD”), an innovative company specialized in microbiology and pathogen sequencing, today announced the continued expansion of its UltraGene product line, reinforcing the company’s development of flexible multiplex qPCR solutions for infectious disease research and molecular testing applications.The UltraGene portfolio now comprises a 45-reference range, covering a broad spectrum of syndromic molecular applications, including respiratory, neurological, gastrointestinal, tropical fever and sexually transmitted disease-associated pathogen research. This expansion reflects ABL Diagnostics continued focus on scalable, adaptable and high-content qPCR panels designed to support specialized molecular laboratories and research teams.Over the past year, ABL Diagnostics has broadened its respiratory offering with new respiratory panel developments, including Respiratory Pathogens 22 and Respiratory Pathogens 34. These additions further strengthen the company’s high-multiplex respiratory panel capabilities and support the growing need for broader pathogen coverage in molecular research and surveillance settings.The UltraGene portfolio continues to evolve through active R&D programs focused on emerging pathogens, regional infectious diseases and next-generation multiplex formats. Three prototype assays are currently available for research evaluation: “Fever and Rash Plus”, “Arbovirus 8” and “Respiratory Pathogens 24”. These prototypes are intended for evaluation purposes only and are not intended for clinical diagnostic decision-making.In parallel, ABL Diagnostics is advancing a pipeline of additional UltraGene developments, including “Respiratory Pathogens 36”, “Viral Gastroenteritis Plus”, “Arbovirus 12”, “Tick-Borne Viruses”, “Neonatal Meningitis”, “Antibiotic Resistance in Respiratory Infections”, “Ebola”, “Hantavirus”, “Tropical Fever Africa” and “Tropical Fever Asia”.The company also reported continued interest across multiple UltraGene applications, with respiratory and neurological panels among the most frequently requested areas of the portfolio. This engagement reflects the growing interest of molecular laboratories in multiplex qPCR tools capable of supporting broad pathogen research coverage through streamlined workflows.“UltraGene was designed to provide laboratories with flexible multiplex solutions adapted to evolving infectious disease challenges,” said Ms. Annegret Hagen, Product Manager of the UltraGene brand. “The continued expansion of the portfolio, particularly in respiratory, tropical disease and high-multiplex formats, demonstrates our commitment to innovation and to supporting laboratories with scalable and future-oriented molecular tools.”ABL Diagnostics continues to strengthen collaborations with international distribution partners while expanding the visibility of the UltraGene range among research and specialized molecular laboratories. Availability intended use and regulatory status may vary by jurisdiction and are subject to applicable regulatory requirements.Unless otherwise indicated, UltraGene products referenced in this announcement are intended for research use, evaluation use, or are made available in accordance with applicable regulatory requirements in the relevant jurisdiction. The global syndromic multiplex diagnostics market continues to expand as laboratories increasingly adopt molecular panels capable of detecting multiple pathogens from a single sample. According to Grand View Research , the global syndromic multiplex diagnostics market was valued at approximately USD 2.92 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.66 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of nearly 4%. Respiratory panels currently represent the largest segment of the market, driven by the prevalence of respiratory infections and the need for rapid molecular differentiation between pathogens. Additional market analyses indicate growing interest in high-multiplex formats, particularly panels exceeding 20 targets, as laboratories seek broader pathogen coverage and workflow consolidation. The expansion of syndromic molecular testing into gastrointestinal, central nervous system, tropical disease and antimicrobial resistance applications is also contributing to sustained market growth worldwide.By expanding UltraGene across respiratory, neurological, gastrointestinal, tropical fever, arbovirus and antimicrobial resistance research areas, ABL Diagnostics aims to position the portfolio as a flexible molecular platform supporting the evolving needs of specialized laboratories, distributors and research partners internationally.

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