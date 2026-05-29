Countywide Burn Ban Lifted In Sumter County

Sumter County, FL – The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners has officially rescinded the countywide burn ban following improved conditions as indicated by the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI).

With drought conditions easing, outdoor burning is now permitted in accordance with state and local regulations. Residents are encouraged to remain cautious and practice safe burning at all times to help prevent wildfires and protect the community.

In addition, the temporary waiver of fees for yard debris disposal at the County Citizens’ Drop-Off Area will end on Saturday, May 30, 2026. Residents utilizing the CDA for yard waste disposal on and after May 30 will be subject to the standard disposal fees in accordance with County policy.

Residents choosing to burn yard debris must follow all applicable guidelines:

Never burn prohibited materials. Household garbage or trash Construction and demolition debris (treated wood, plywood, drywall, insulation, etc.) Plastics of any kind Rubber products (including tires) Painted or treated wood Upholstered furniture, mattresses, or carpeting Hazardous materials (chemicals, oils, fuels, batteries)

Always have proper suppression equipment readily available.

Monitor fires at all times and never leave them unattended.

Piles greater than 8 feet in diameter require a burn authorization from the Florida Forest Service.

Sumter County Fire & EMS reminds residents that even with improved conditions, fire risk remains, and responsible burning is essential to keeping the community safe. We encourage everyone to follow best practices to prevent wildfires and ensure the safety of our community. Residents are encouraged to stay informed by visiting sumtercountyfl.gov/fire.