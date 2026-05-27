Sumter County Officially Opens the Gloria Rowe Hayward Sumter County Service Center in Sumterville

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners gathered alongside community partners, elected officials, and residents on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, to celebrate the official opening of the Gloria Rowe Hayward Sumter County Service Center. The 32,441-square-foot facility is designed to enhance public access to essential County services while supporting Sumter County’s commitment to customer service and long-term planning for the future.

The new service center, located at 215 Gloria Rowe Hayward Way in Sumterville, serves as an additional location designed to improve public access to County services while supporting the needs of the surrounding community. Residents can conveniently access library resources, Tax Collector services, and Clerk of Court services in a professional and efficient environment.

Additionally, the service center features multiple updated workspaces and a large-scale public meeting room designed to accommodate audiences exceeding 400 people. With innovation and accessibility in mind, Sumter County leaders equipped the meeting space with upgraded presentation and live-streaming technology.

Sumter County plans to conduct its bi-monthly Board of County Commissioners meetings in the new room, providing residents with additional opportunities to engage with meetings remotely. Formal workshops and committee meetings, including Code Enforcement, Zoning, and other public meetings, will also take place in the new space and benefit from upgraded technology, allowing residents to be more involved in County processes than ever before.

“The new service center represents the County’s commitment to serving residents with transparency, integrity, and innovation,” said County Administrator Bradley Arnold. “This facility improves access to services while creating additional opportunities for residents to engage with County government. We’re proud of the partnerships and planning that helped create a space focused on convenience, efficiency, and long-term service to our community.”

As Sumter County plans for the future, continuing to provide high-quality, accessible services for residents remains a priority. The Gloria Rowe Hayward Sumter County Service Center, located on 18.24 acres of county-owned land, was designed with long-term flexibility in mind, including the ability to expand westward as service needs evolve. This forward-thinking approach ensures the facility can continue to accommodate additional departments, advanced technologies, and expanded public spaces while maintaining exceptional service for the community.

“By planning for long-term needs today, the County is positioning itself to better serve residents for generations to come,” said Arnold.

Construction for the service center originally began in November 2024. The success of the project is highly attributed to the coordination and dedication of Sumter County’s Public Works Department and partners, AJAX Building Company, Clemons Rutherford and Associates, Inc., Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., H2Engineering, Inc., and BBM Structural.

Achieving this milestone project would not have been possible without the dedication and vision of the leaders who served before us. To honor the legacy of leadership that helped strengthen and prepare our community for the future, Sumter County has placed mementos throughout the service center commemorating General Thomas Sumter, a revered American military officer, patriot, and politician, and Winston “Dutch” Rowe, United States Navy veteran.

The building and entry road are named in honor of former Clerk of Court Gloria Rowe Hayward, whose leadership, service, and lasting contributions have made a meaningful impact on Sumter County. Hayward served the community as Clerk of Circuit Court and Comptroller from 1996 to 2024. Highlights of her tenure include the successful management of the County Court Division, the establishment of the Teen Court Program, and the development of procedures for the Offender-Based Tracking System.

Sumter County is pleased to provide residents with the opportunity to engage in the services below. In addition to the new service center, existing service and library locations will continue normal operations.

Library: Monday – Thursday, 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Services: Free programming for children and adults, technology access for online learning, hard-copy collections, public meeting rooms, and more.

Tax Collector: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Services: Driver licenses, tag registrations, vehicle titles, written driving tests, property tax collections, and hunting and fishing licenses.

Clerk of Court: Monday – Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Services: Marriage licenses, wedding ceremonies, passport services, processing of court and traffic payments, divorce paperwork, record drop-offs, and more.