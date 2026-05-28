Sumter County Awarded FMIT Safety Excellence Initiative Level 3 Recognition

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners has been awarded the FMIT Safety Excellence Initiative Certificate of Safety Recognition – Level 3, one of the highest levels of recognition awarded through the program.

The award was presented by Trevor Reschny, CSP, Risk and Safety Program Manager for the Florida League of Cities, Inc., in recognition of Sumter County’s ongoing commitment to workplace safety, employee training, and operational excellence.

The recognition highlights the County’s continued investment in employee wellbeing, risk management, and the creation of safe working environments across all departments and operations.

Sumter County is proud to be one of only three organizations in the State of Florida to receive this prestigious Level 3 recognition. To earn the award, organizations must demonstrate measurable implementation of comprehensive safety standards through documented programs, employee training, evaluations, and continuous improvement efforts. Participants are evaluated using objective, observable criteria to ensure safety practices are actively implemented throughout the organization.

“This recognition reflects the culture we continue building throughout Sumter County,” said Nicholas Melington, Employee Services Manager. “We want Sumter County to not only be a great place to work, but also a safe place to work. This achievement represents the dedication of our employees and leadership teams who prioritize safety every day while serving our community.”

The Sumter County Board of County Commissioners congratulates all employees and safety personnel who contributed to earning this outstanding achievement.