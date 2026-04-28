Procede Software Launches Parts Pick, the Industry’s First Native Digital Parts Picking Solution

Drive efficiency, accuracy, and real-time visibility across Parts and Service operations by replacing paper-based picking workflows

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) for the commercial vehicle industry, today announced the release of Parts Pick, a digital parts picking solution fully integrated with Excede.Designed in collaboration with Procede Insiders and pilot customers, Parts Pick replaces paper pick tickets with real-time, mobile-enabled workflows that improve speed, accuracy, and accountability across Parts and Service departments.“Parts fulfillment is at the heart of every dealership’s Fixed Ops success,” said Larry Kettler, CEO & Chairman of Procede Software. “With Parts Pick, Procede becomes the first commercial vehicle DMS provider to deliver a dedicated digital parts picking application, removing the bottlenecks of paper processes, and giving our users the real-time visibility, accuracy, and efficiency they need to serve their customers better.”Smarter, Simplified Parts FulfillmentParts Pick transforms warehouse fulfillment by replacing printed tickets with a centralized digital queue embedded within Excede. Pick requests originate directly from existing workflows, including parts sales orders, technician parts requests from service orders, and inter-branch transfers.All requests flow into a configurable queue within the system for full team visibility, with real-time status updates and timestamps that support performance tracking and accountability. Intelligent grouping automatically consolidates related requests, reducing duplicate trips, while prioritization tools ensure time-sensitive or high-value orders are fulfilled first.Built Natively into ExcedeParts Pick integrates seamlessly with Excede, maintaining consistent data, secure role-based access, and alignment with dealership workflows. Pickers use a companion Android app on a tablet, phone, or barcode-enabled scanner to receive assignments, update quantities, and complete pick requests. Changes sync instantly to Excede, keeping all stakeholders informed without additional calls or paperwork.“The greatest impact of Parts Pick has been the transparency throughout the picking process,” said David Dabasinskas, Parts General Manager at Southport Truck Group. “No more wondering how many tickets are in the queue, are you behind, are your pickers productive, are you quick enough, do you need to hold drivers? All of that information is at everyone’s fingertips now in Excede.”Improving Workflow Across DepartmentsParts Pick improves coordination among technicians, service writers, front and back counter personnel, warehouse staff, and management by providing shared, live updates on every pick request.With real-time syncing, pickers see updates instantly, reducing missed changes and rework. By eliminating paper tickets and manual handoffs, dealerships gain measurable improvements in efficiency, productivity, and response time.Together with Barcode Scanning, Parts Pick equips Parts Departments with inventory accuracy, full traceability, and faster, more efficient fulfillment.Designed with Users, for UsersParts Pick was shaped through extensive user feedback and hands-on collaboration with Parts and Service teams, and its interface mirrors familiar Excede design conventions, reducing training time and accelerating adoption.“This solution was built to match how dealerships actually operate,” said Sharon Covitt, VP of Solution Adoption at Procede Software. “Every feature reflects real-world Parts and Service workflows. By collaborating closely with our Insider community, we ensured Parts Pick delivers immediate impact while remaining intuitive and easy to adopt.”Extending Procede’s Mobile StrategyAlongside Mobile Service Plus and Barcode Scanning, Parts Pick represents the latest expansion of Procede’s mobile strategy, bringing mobility to workflows where it delivers the greatest operational impact. Parts Pick extends Excede onto the warehouse floor, improving speed, accuracy, and communication without adding complexity.AvailabilityFor additional information or assistance getting started, customers can contact their Customer Success Manager or visit Procede Help

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