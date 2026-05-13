Go. Grow. Thrive. at the 2026 Procede Software Conference (PSC)—Registration Now Open

2026 Procede Software Conference

Celebrate 25 years of innovation as PSC 2026 returns to the Hilton San Diego Bayfront with major product launches and three days of high-impact programming.

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 13, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Procede Software, a preeminent provider of enterprise-level dealer management systems (DMS) and solutions for the commercial vehicle industry, has opened registration for the 2026 Procede Software Conference (PSC), taking place September 21-23, 2026, at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront in San Diego, California. This year’s conference marks a major milestone as Procede celebrates 25 years in business, bringing together dealerships, OEMs, and industry leaders under the theme “Go. Grow. Thrive.”The annual user conference will kick off with a welcome reception, followed by two days of immersive programming focused on helping attendees accelerate performance, scale their operations, and position their businesses for long-term success.“The PSC has always been a foundation for strengthening relationships with our customers, partners, and OEMs,” said Larry Kettler, CEO & Chairman of Procede Software. “As we celebrate 25 years, this year’s theme, ‘Go. Grow. Thrive.,’ reflects our commitment to helping our customers move faster, grow smarter, and thrive in an increasingly dynamic industry. We’re especially excited to introduce several major innovations that will further advance our intelligent DMS platform.”Attendees will find an agenda packed with opportunities to collaborate, learn, and explore the latest solutions from Procede. Highlights include the launch of several major new solutions, including Parts Pick, Communication Plus, the Customer Portal, and enhancements to Procede Intelligence, the company’s suite of AI-powered tools. Guests will also preview upcoming innovations in Procede’s product roadmap, participate in in-depth breakout sessions, and connect with Certified Partners showcasing powerful integrations in the Pit Stop Expo."PSC isn't a showcase. It's a working week," said Deanna Cocco, Chief Customer Officer at Procede Software. "Our customers shape what we build year-round through the Insider Program and our user-centered design process. PSC is where that work gets tested in front of the people who'll actually use it. After 25 years, what's different isn't how much we listen. It's how quickly we can deliver on what we hear and solve the operational pressures dealers are facing right now."The PSC will feature keynote presentations from Procede leadership, live product demonstrations, roadmap previews, and hands-on sessions designed to maximize attendee value. The event will also include professional consultations, networking opportunities, and social events designed to foster collaboration between industry leaders, OEMs, partners, and the Procede team.With registrations 50% sold out after only two days, attendees are encouraged to reserve their spot as soon as possible.Contact marketing@procedesoftware.com for conference details or to register.

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