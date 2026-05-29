AIM Offers Trade Program Designed for Designers, Builders, and Industry Professionals

Colorado's Leading Experts In Custom Window Treatments & Lighting Control

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AIM , a locally owned Colorado window treatment and smart lighting control company, is expanding awareness of its Trade Program designed to support industry professionals with competitive pricing, product expertise, and end-to-end project coordination.Created to simplify the window treatment process, the AIM Trade Program helps professionals save valuable time while providing access to premium brands and dedicated support throughout every stage of a project.The program is designed for a wide range of professionals, including interior designers and decorators, interior design studios, home builders, realtors, architects, estate managers, property managers, and mortgage lenders seeking trusted resources for their clients and projects.“Today’s professionals are balancing multiple moving pieces on every project,” said Kevin Clancy, Co-Founder of AIM. “Our goal is to simplify the process by handling the details, helping our partners deliver a seamless experience while adding value for their clients.”Trade partners gain access to several exclusive benefits, including:• Exclusive trade partner pricing and perks for both professionals and their clients• Complimentary fabric samples to support client presentations and design decisions• Automation consultations for smart home and motorized window treatment solutions• Product guidance and specification recommendations from experienced professionalsBeyond pricing advantages, AIM’s Trade Program is designed to reduce the workload involved in coordinating custom window treatment projects. The AIM team handles key project responsibilities, including:• Measurements and site visits• Product ordering and coordination• Professional installation• Project communication and follow-up supportThis hands-on approach allows trade partners to stay focused on design, construction, and client relationships while AIM manages the details behind the scenes.The program also gives partners access to AIM’s established manufacturer relationships and premium product offerings, including Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, Insolroll, and Lutron solutions. These partnerships provide access to trusted products, competitive pricing, and customized solutions for each project.To learn more about the AIM Trade Program and partnership opportunities, contact the AIM team using the information below.About AIMAIM is a locally owned Colorado company specializing in custom window treatments and whole-home lighting control systems. As an authorized dealer and installer for leading brands including Hunter Douglas, Alta, Carole Fabrics, Insolroll, and Lutron, AIM delivers personalized solutions designed to enhance comfort, style, and efficiency. With a focus on quality craftsmanship and customer care, AIM helps homeowners create spaces that are both functional and beautifully designed.

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