High Performance Systems Redefines Logistics Infrastructure with Advanced Industrial Warehouse Flooring Solutions

Warehouse and Distribution Center Flooring

Warehouse and Distribution Center Flooring

Warehouse Epoxy Flooring

Warehouse Epoxy Flooring

Economical Grind and Seal Flooring

Economical Grind and Seal Flooring

High Traffic Flooring

High Traffic Flooring

High Performance Systems Redefines Logistics Infrastructure with Advanced Industrial Warehouse Flooring Solutions

Since 1988, we have focused on precise mechanical surface preparation and high-performance engineering to deliver surfaces that stand up to the daily abuse of industrial facilities.”
— Jeffrey Smedley
MIDDLESEX, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High Performance Systems, a leader in industrial and commercial resinous resurfacing since 1988, has announced the rollout of its newly engineered line of high-traffic warehouse floor coatings. Designed specifically to meet the grueling demands of modern logistics, distribution hubs, and e-commerce fulfillment centers, these systems offer unparalleled durability where operational efficiency relies on structural integrity.

As supply chains face unprecedented volume, facility floors bear the brunt of continuous heavy forklift traffic, pallet jack abrasion, and chemical exposure. Recognizing that a compromised floor immediately bottlenecks production, High Performance Systems has optimized three core industrial solutions tailored to heavy-duty environments:

-Warehouse Epoxy Flooring: Utilizing high-solids resins, these seamless, non-porous systems are engineered for high impact and chemical resistance. This robust solution eliminates traditional joint vulnerabilities, resulting in a light-reflective, low-maintenance surface that dramatically improves facility safety and brightness.

-Grind and Seal Concrete Flooring: For facilities seeking a cost-effective yet resilient alternative to full multi-layer coatings, this system involves precision diamond grinding to smooth the concrete substrate, followed by the application of a protective epoxy seal. It provides excellent dust-proofing and wear resistance for high-traffic zones.

-High-Traffic Polyurea Joint Systems: To safeguard slabs against the relentless punishment of heavy machinery, the company integrates semi-rigid polyurea joint fillers. This critical addition prevents edge spalling and ensures smooth transitions for material handling equipment.

"In the fast-paced world of logistics, your floor is the foundation of your operational efficiency," said a spokesperson for High Performance Systems. "Since 1988, we have focused on precise mechanical surface preparation and high-performance engineering to deliver surfaces that stand up to the daily abuse of industrial facilities, keeping operations moving safely and efficiently."

In addition to primary logistics bays, the company provides seamless, non-slip epoxy flooring specialized for facility restrooms and employee common areas, ensuring a hygienic, stain-resistant, and easy-to-clean environment across the entire footprint of the facility.

For more information, project case studies, or to request a professional site assessment, visit High Performance Systems or contact their corporate office at 800-928-7220.

About High Performance Systems
Founded in 1988, High Performance Systems is a certified commercial and industrial flooring contractor specializing in high-durability resinous coatings, urethane cement, and concrete restoration. Serving the industrial marketplace—including warehousing, pharmaceutical, and food beverage sectors—the company delivers tailored engineering and seamless installation designed for long-term facility performance. Please note: High Performance Systems strictly services commercial and industrial clients and does not accept residential projects.

Media Contact:
High Performance Systems
436 Lincoln Blvd

Middlesex, NJ 08846

800-928-7220

sales@hpsflooring.com

Jeffrey Brian Smedley
High Performance Systems Corporation
+1 8009287220
sales@hpsflooring.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
TikTok
X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

High Performance Systems Redefines Logistics Infrastructure with Advanced Industrial Warehouse Flooring Solutions

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

Contact
Jeffrey Brian Smedley
High Performance Systems Corporation
+1 8009287220 sales@hpsflooring.com
Company/Organization
High Performance Systems
436 Lincoln Blvd
MIddlesex, New Jersey, 08846
United States
+1 800-928-7220
Visit Newsroom
About

High Performance Systems is a commercial and industrial epoxy flooring contractor based in Middlesex, New Jersey, specializing in high‑performance resinous flooring systems designed for durability, safety, and long‑term performance. The company has been installing epoxy and specialty floor systems since 1988, bringing decades of experience and certified expertise to projects across warehousing, manufacturing, food service, pharmaceutical, and other industrial environments.

Website

More From This Author
High Performance Systems Redefines Logistics Infrastructure with Advanced Industrial Warehouse Flooring Solutions
HPS Flooring Unveils Advanced Food & Beverage Flooring Solutions Engineered for Rigorous Regulatory and Thermal Demands
Epoxy Floors NJ Unveils High-Performance Commercial Kitchen Flooring Systems to Elevate Hygiene and Safety Compliance
View All Stories From This Author