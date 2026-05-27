Epoxy Floors NJ Unveils High-Performance Commercial Kitchen Flooring Systems to Elevate Hygiene and Safety Compliance

Restaurant Epoxy Flooring Commercial Kitchen Floor System Washdown Area Trench Drain Installations Freezer Flooring

Commercial Kitchen Flooring With Enhances Hygiene and Safety Features

Our industrial-grade resinous systems provide facility managers and restaurant operators with a surface that not only surpasses regulatory scrutiny but also significantly cuts maintenance overhead.” — Stephen Smedley

STIRLING, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Epoxy Floors NJ, a leading provider of industrial and commercial resinous flooring solutions, has officially launched its advanced line of seamless commercial kitchen flooring engineered specifically for the high-intensity demands of New Jersey's food service and hospitality sectors.In a fast-paced culinary environment, traditional flooring surfaces like quarry tile frequently fail under pressure. Grout lines inevitably crack, creating dangerous breeding grounds for bacteria, mold, and deep-seated grease. Epoxy Floors NJ addresses these critical vulnerabilities head-on with heavy-duty, thermal-shock-resistant flooring systems designed to eliminate these operational hazards.*Redefining Kitchen Safety and SanitationEngineered to meet the rigid compliance frameworks of local health departments, the USDA, FDA, and HACCP, these advanced systems establish a fully non-porous, waterproof barrier. Key architectural features of the newly expanded service line include:-Integrated Sanitation (Cove Bases): By installing continuous, seamless vertical cove bases, the system creates a "bathtub-like" seal along the perimeter. This eliminates right-angle corners where organic debris and moisture typically accumulate.-Customized, Zoned Slip-Resistance: Realizing that a fryer line faces different hazards than a dry-storage area, aggregate distribution is custom-tailored across specific kitchen zones to optimize traction and drastically reduce workplace slip-and-fall incidents.-Thermal Shock and Chemical Resistance: Built to withstand the extreme temperature drops of walk-in freezers as well as immediate hot-water washdowns up to 212°F, these surfaces will not delaminate, crack, or degrade under harsh chemical degreasers.*Maximizing Operational Upside, Minimizing Downtime"A commercial kitchen floor is a fundamental component of a facility’s food safety and risk mitigation protocols," said leadership at Epoxy Floors NJ. "Our industrial-grade resinous systems provide facility managers and restaurant operators with a surface that not only surpasses regulatory scrutiny but significantly cuts daily maintenance overhead. By removing grout lines, operations report up to a 30% reduction in manual cleaning times."With nearly four decades of collective industrial experience, the company uses heavy, 800-pound planetary diamond grinders to ensure a superior mechanical bond. This precision preparation ensures the flooring system achieves a compressive strength exceeding 10,000 psi, delivering an operational lifespan of 10 to 20 years under continuous 24/7 foot and wheeled traffic.To explore project specifications, technical data sheets, or to schedule an on-site consultation, please visit the official Epoxy Floors NJ Commercial Kitchen Service Page About Epoxy Floors NJ Based in Stirling, New Jersey, Epoxy Floors NJ is an industry-recognized contractor specializing exclusively in commercial and industrial resinous flooring. Delivering tailored epoxy, polyaspartic, and urethane concrete systems, the company provides high-durability surfaces for warehousing, food processing, manufacturing, and commercial culinary facilities throughout the Tristate area.Media Contact:Epoxy Floors NJ51 Delaware AveStirling, NJ 07980Phone: (732) 384-5577Email: sales@hpsflooring.comWebsite: https://epoxyfloorsnj.com/

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