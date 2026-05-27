HPS Flooring Unveils Advanced Food & Beverage Flooring Solutions Engineered for Rigorous Regulatory and Thermal Demands

Thermal Shock Resistant Flooring Restaurant Kitchen Floor Systems Food and Beverage Flooring Restaurant Epoxy Flooring

Food and Beverage Flooring Solutions

Our specialized urethane concrete systems offer a compressive strength that far exceeds standard concrete. We don't just put down a coating; we engineer a long-term asset that keeps operations moving.” — Jeffrey Smedley

GREEN BROOK TOWNSHIP, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HPS Flooring, a premier contractor specializing in industrial resinous surface engineering, has announced the rollout of its upgraded food and beverage flooring solutions . The specialized urethane concrete and epoxy systems are custom-engineered to meet the punishing operational demands and strict sanitary mandates required by mid-Atlantic food processing, packaging, and bottling facilities.The food and beverage sector faces some of the most unforgiving floor environments in modern industry. Surfaces are constantly subjected to severe thermal shock from high-temperature washdowns, heavy impact from forklift traffic, and corrosive chemical exposure from organic acids and aggressive sanitizing agents. HPS Flooring’s high-durability systems are specifically formulated to handle these conditions without cracking, delaminating, or compromising facility safety.*Superior Sanitation and Total Regulatory ComplianceDesigned with public health and operational compliance at the forefront, these seamless surfaces actively assist facility managers in meeting the stringent standards set by the FDA, USDA, OSHA, and HACCP. Key performance advantages include:-Thermal Shock Defiance: Engineered to withstand rapid temperature shifts up to 212°F (100°C), making them ideal for areas adjacent to commercial ovens, blast freezers, and heavy steam-cleaning stations.-Seamless Antimicrobial Defense: By eliminating grout joints and seams, the non-porous system prevents moisture, blood, fats, and sugars from penetrating the substrate, shutting down the primary breeding grounds for Listeria, Salmonella, and mold.-Integrated Sani-Cove Bases: Seamless vertical wall transitions ensure that water and organic debris cannot pool at the wall-to-floor joint, streamlining the daily washdown process. Tailored Slip-Resistance : Multi-tier aggregate broadcasting allows facilities to customize traction levels across different zones—maximizing grip in wet processing lines while maintaining cleanability in dry packaging zones.*Engineered for Industrial Lifespans"In a high-volume food processing or beverage bottling facility, floor failure isn't just a maintenance headache—it’s an immediate threat to production schedules and regulatory certification," said the management team at HPS Flooring. "Our specialized urethane concrete systems offer a compressive strength that far exceeds standard concrete. We don't just put down a coating; we engineer a long-term asset that keeps operations moving safely."Leveraging nearly four decades of industrial flooring expertise, HPS Flooring ensures maximum system longevity by utilizing heavy-duty, 800-pound planetary diamond grinders to achieve a precise mechanical profile on the concrete substrate. This meticulous surface preparation guarantees an unbreakable bond, allowing the floors to withstand relentless 24/7 wheeled traffic and chemical washdowns for years to come.To review detailed system specifications, explore case studies, or schedule a comprehensive facility evaluation, please visit the official HPS Flooring Food & Beverage Service Page *About HPS FlooringHeadquartered in Green Brook, New Jersey, HPS Flooring is an industry-leading, single-source industrial flooring contractor. For nearly 40 years, the company has delivered highly engineered resinous flooring solutions, including urethane concrete, epoxy coatings, and moisture mitigation systems, to heavy manufacturing, chemical processing, warehousing, and food production facilities throughout the Tri-State region and beyond.Media Contact: HPS Flooring107 Cramer Ave, Green Brook, NJ 08812Phone: 732-384-5577Email: sales@hpsflooring.comWebsite: https://www.hpsfloors.com/

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