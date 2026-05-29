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Midway Boulevard Closure Scheduled June 8 – July 17

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 29, 2026) – Midway Boulevard at the Countryman Waterway crossing is scheduled to be closed from Monday, June 8 through Friday, July 17 for installation of water and sewer infrastructure. A detour will be in place from Edgewater Drive to Collingswood Boulevard to Lake Worth Boulevard.  

The Utilities Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones. 

For information, contact Stu Gooden at stu.gooden@charlottecountyfl.gov.  

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Midway Boulevard Closure Scheduled June 8 – July 17

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