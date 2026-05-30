Charlotte County Community Development Receives Florida Planning and Zoning Association Sustainability Award

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 29, 2026) – The Charlotte County Community Development Department has received the Sustainability Award from the Florida Planning and Zoning Association, Suncoast Chapter.

In response to the 2024 storm season, the Manasota and Sandpiper keys experienced devastating flooding and storm surges from Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Thousands of homes and businesses were destroyed. In response to the devastation, the Community Development Department led a critical initiative to update and enhance land development regulations.

Major goals of the development regulation update were to introduce new measures to support flood resilience and disaster recovery, revise building height calculations, and encourage voluntary freeboard.

This project serves as a model for other Florida communities facing similar challenges through thoughtful revisions to land development regulations. The project demonstrates a forward-thinking commitment to long-term resilience and community well-being, ensuring a sustainable future for Manasota Key and Sandpiper Key, as well as the coastal areas of Charlotte County.

For information, please contact Ryan Via at ryan.via@charlottecountyfl.gov.

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