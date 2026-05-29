New Online Community Speaker Request

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. (May 28, 2026) – Charlotte County has launched a Community Speaker Request page to make it easy to request speakers for meetings and events. Community groups, HOAs, schools and organizations can invite county staff to their event to present on a wide range of topics, including public services, environmental programs, safety initiatives, infrastructure, and more.

Residents and organizations may also use the page to request a speaker to learn more about the proposed extension of the 1% local option sales tax and the projects it would fund.

The page includes an online form where users can select a topic or department, provide event details and submit a request. County staff will follow up to confirm speaker availability and coordinate details.

To request a speaker, visit www.CharlotteCountyFL.gov/SpeakerRequest.

For information, contact the Charlotte County Communications Department at 941‑623‑1092.

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