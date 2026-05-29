Media Advisory for Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant + Bar Grand Opening

DUBUQUE, IA, UNITED STATES, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q CASINO + RESORT TO HOSTGRAND OPENING OF LOCK 11 ROOFTOP RESTAURANT + BARDubuque, Iowa, May 29, 2026 — All Media Invited to Exclusive First Look at Dubuque’s Newest Dining and Entertainment DestinationQ Casino + Resort invites members of the media to attend the official grand opening celebration and ribbon cutting for Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant and Bar , a new elevated dining and nightlife venue overlooking the Mississippi River in historic downtown Dubuque.Media are invited for an exclusive look at the highly anticipated rooftop destination, menu offerings, cocktails, and panoramic riverfront views.WHAT:Grand Opening & Ribbon Cutting Celebration for LOCK 11 Rooftop Restaurant + BarWHEN:Tuesday, June 2, 202611:30 a.m. – Event BeginsRibbon Cutting Ceremony & Remarks to FollowWHERE:LOCK 11 Rooftop Restaurant + Bar1825 Greyhound Park RoadDubuque, IA 52001WHO:• Lori Thielen, Dubuque Racing Association Board Chair• Chef Miles Breed, Director of Culinary Operations• Q Casino leadership team• Local community and business leaders• Culinary and beverage team representativesSPEAKER TOPICS:• Lori Thielen will speak on the community impact and regional significance of LOCK 11 and Q Casino + Resort’s continued investment in Dubuque.• Chef Miles Breed will highlight the culinary vision behind LOCK 11, including the restaurant’s menu development, guest experience, and rooftop dining concept.VISUAL OPPORTUNITIES:• Rooftop skyline and Mississippi River views• Ribbon cutting ceremony• Interior and terrace atmosphere shots• Interviews with resort leadership and culinary teamABOUT LOCK 11:Located atop the Q Casino + Resort hotel tower, LOCK 11 Rooftop Restaurant + Bar features elevated small plates, handcrafted cocktails, live entertainment, and expansive indoor and outdoor spaces designed to create a premier social and dining experience in Dubuque.About Q Casino + ResortQ Casino + Resort is a premier gaming, entertainment, dining, and hotel complex situated along the scenic Mississippi River on Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque, Iowa. Since 1985, this riverside destination has been operated by the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA), the nonprofit entity established to oversee gaming operations. The resort offers nearly 25,000 square feet encompassing a comprehensive lineup of gaming, betting, and entertainment venues. Guests will find a diverse dining and bar selection, including the Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, as well as additional dining options and new event spaces designed to host gatherings and performances year-round. Island Social provides an engaging entertainment venue for guests of all ages, while the onsite hotel experiences are seamlessly integrated with The Key Hotel Dubuque, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and the Hilton Garden Inn to form a cohesive resort experience under one umbrella. For more information on Q Casino + Resort and its ongoing promotions, concerts, and events, please visit www.qcasinoandresort.com

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