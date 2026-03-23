Q Casino + Resort Announces Back Waters Amp, Presented by Nicolet National Bank

Back Waters Amp

Q Casino + Resort is proud to announce Back Waters Amp, a premier outdoor amphitheater set to redefine live entertainment in the region in July 2026.

DUBUQUE, IA, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q Casino + Resort is proud to announce Back Waters Amp , a premier outdoor amphitheater set to redefine live entertainment in the region with shows beginning in July 2026. Located on Schmitt Island along the Mississippi River, the amphitheater offers stunning river views and a vibrant open-air setting for concerts, festivals, and community events.The Back Waters Amp is a community-owned venue operated adjacent to the Q Casino + Resort. The facility will deliver a high-quality entertainment experience, combining public investment focusing on hospitality, operations, and live event production.“This Amphitheater represents a shared vision to bring world-class entertainment to Dubuque,” said Anthony Williams, President and CEO. “Guests can expect a high-caliber experience from arrival to encore.”Designed with flexibility in mind, the amphitheater features state-of-the-art sound and lighting, a scalable capacity between seated and standing room for up to 8,000 guests, and modern amenities to accommodate everything from intimate performances to large-scale productions.Back Waters Amp is expected to attract a mix of nationally touring artists and regional talent, positioning Dubuque as a growing destination for live entertainment in the Midwest.Guests attending events can also enjoy access to the full range of Q Casino + Resort amenities, including gaming, dining, and hotel accommodations — creating a complete entertainment experience.Back Waters Amp will be presented by Nicolet National Bank and sponsored by Turpin Dodge.The full inaugural lineup, ticket information, and event details will be announced soon.For more information, visit https://backwatersamp.com/home/update

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.