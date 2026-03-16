Q Casino + Resort Unveils Stunning Rooftop Restaurant and Bar Overlooking the Mississippi River

Lock 11 Logo

DUBUQUE, IA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Q Casino + Resort today announced the upcoming debut of its highly anticipated Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant and Bar atop The Key Hotel Dubuque, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, introducing a new elevated dining and nightlife destination with sweeping views of the Mississippi River and the historic Dubuque riverfront.Set high above the city skyline, the rooftop venue will offer guests a one-of-a-kind vantage point where panoramic views meet refined cuisine, handcrafted cocktails, and a vibrant social atmosphere. Designed as a destination for both visitors and locals, the space blends unmatched hospitality with the natural beauty that defines Dubuque’s riverfront.Lock 11 will feature an expansive dining room area paired with an indoor lounge, and private dining areas allowing guests to enjoy the experience year-round. Floor-to-ceiling views showcase the Mississippi River, the surrounding bluffs, and the iconic bridges that frame the Dubuque skyline—creating an unforgettable backdrop for sunset cocktails, late-night gatherings, and special events.“Our vision was to create something truly special for Dubuque and for guests who visit The Q Casino Resort,” said Anthony Williams, President and CEO. “Lock 11 brings together incredible panoramic views, a dynamic culinary program, and a vibrant atmosphere that reflects the energy of our resort and the beauty of this region.”The menu will highlight elevated small plates, chef-driven seasonal specialties, and shareable dishes inspired by Midwestern ingredients and global flavors. Guests can expect thoughtfully crafted menus that pair seamlessly with an innovative cocktail program and a curated selection of wines and premium spirits.At the heart of the experience is a culinary program led by Q Casino’s award-winning culinary team. Chef Miles Breed (Director of Food & Beverage), Executive Chef Agness Pituscanu, and Executive Sous Chef Laura Gutierrez bring a diverse range of international experience and culinary leadership to Lock 11 at Q Casino & Resort. A native of the Dubuque tri-state area, Chef Miles Breed has more than 30 years of hospitality experience and has worked in major culinary markets including New York, Chicago, Madison, Galena, and Wisconsin Dells. With degrees from Clarke University and the Culinary Institute of America, he oversees all food and beverage operations and played a key role in shaping the vision and menu development of Lock 11. Chef Agness Pituscanu, who grew up in Europe and later refined her craft in Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles, brings a global culinary perspective and focuses on elevating the restaurant through locally sourced ingredients and regionally inspired dishes. Executive Sous Chef Laura Gutierrez, originally from Mexico, developed her culinary career in top restaurants throughout Chicago and the Midwest, combining her roots in Mexican cuisine with expertise in American and international cooking, along with a strong background in baking and pastry. Together, the three chefs create a collaborative kitchen focused on quality ingredients, creativity, and memorable dining experiences.The opening of the Lock 11 represents another step in Q Casino’s ongoing $115M investment in enhancing the guest experience and expanding its resort amenities. The Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant and Bar is expected to open in May, with additional details, menus, and event programming to be announced in the coming weeks.About Q Casino + ResortQ Casino + Resort is a premier gaming, entertainment, dining, and hotel complex situated along the scenic Mississippi River on Chaplain Schmitt Island in Dubuque, Iowa. Since 1985, this riverside destination has been operated by the Dubuque Racing Association (DRA), the nonprofit entity established to oversee gaming operations. The resort offers nearly 25,000 square feet encompassing a comprehensive lineup of gaming, betting, and entertainment venues. Guests will find a diverse dining and bar selection, including the highly anticipated Lock 11 Rooftop Restaurant and Bar, as well as additional dining options and new event spaces designed to host gatherings and performances year-round. Island Social provides an engaging entertainment venue for guests of all ages, while the onsite hotel experiences are seamlessly integrated with The Key Hotel Dubuque, part of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and the Hilton Garden Inn to form a cohesive resort experience under one umbrella. For more information on Q Casino + Resort and its ongoing promotions, concerts, and events, please visit www.qcasinoandresort.com

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