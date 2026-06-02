INULTA Named Best EPM Implementation Partner by CCH Tagetik

Best EPM Implementation Partner Award Inulta Inulta team

With delivery across North America, Europe, and Asia, INULTA strengthens its role as a trusted implementation partner in the global CCH Tagetik ecosystem.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INULTA, a specialist financial software consultancy and strategic Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Platinum Partner, has been named Best EPM Implementation Partner by CCH Tagetik during CCH Tagetik InTouch26 Conference, recognizing the company's excellence in delivering complex enterprise performance management (EPM) implementations across global finance transformation programs.

The award highlights INULTA's specialist capability in CCH Tagetik implementation, particularly across financial services. With over 100 CCH Tagetik-certified experts, more than 250 projects in its portfolio, and experience with over 50 leading companies in banking and insurance alone, INULTA brings the scale, finance-domain understanding, implementation discipline, and regulatory awareness required for complex EPM transformation programs. The company supports corporate management transformation across financial services, manufacturing, automotive, energy, and other complex enterprise environments, with services spanning budgeting and planning, close and consolidation, disclosure management, tax and regulatory reporting, supply chain management, and advisory.

“We’re pleased to award INULTA the Best EPM Implementation Partner accolade, recognizing their excellence in delivering complex CCH Tagetik implementations. INULTA has consistently demonstrated strong implementation expertise across finance transformation programs, supporting both partners and enterprise clients with scalable, high-quality delivery. Their depth of expertise and commitment to customer outcomes make them a highly trusted partner in the CCH Tagetik ecosystem. Together, CCH Tagetik and INULTA continue to deliver meaningful, tangible value for our joint customers.”, said Matt Rodwell, Global Partner Sales Director, CCH Tagetik.

The recognition comes as CCH Tagetik continues to be acknowledged as one of the world's leading CPM/EPM platforms for finance transformation. Wolters Kluwer has been named a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software for its CCH Tagetik solution, a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Close and Consolidation Solutions, and a Market Leader in the BARC Score Financial Performance Management 2026 report.

“This award recognizes exactly where INULTA has built its reputation: complex finance transformation programs where technology, finance knowledge, delivery discipline, and ecosystem collaboration all have to work at the same time,” said Valentin Bratu, Managing Partner at INULTA. “In banking and insurance, in particular, transformation is never simple. These organizations operate with regulatory pressure, complex consolidation structures, demanding reporting cycles, and zero tolerance for unreliable data. That is where deep CCH Tagetik expertise matters.”

INULTA's teams have supported corporate management transformation programs for globally recognized organizations including Philip Morris International, Danone, Nissan, Renault, Raiffeisen Bank, and the Lower Colorado River Authority, alongside many other enterprise organizations operating in complex, regulated, and multinational environments.

The company has also supported projects involving Big 4 firms, including PwC and EY, as well as other regional and global implementation partners. This experience positions INULTA as a strong delivery partner for CCH Tagetik resellers, consulting firms, and enterprise teams looking to scale implementation capacity without compromising quality, governance, or client trust.

The award also reflects a broader period of international expansion for INULTA. In 2025, the company increased turnover by 47%, from €5.5 million in 2024 to €8 million in 2025, supported by the strategic acquisition of Filight in Slovenia and the continued strengthening of INULTA’s international delivery capabilities. This expanded scale enhances the company’s ability to support complex CCH Tagetik transformation programs across enterprise and partner-led environments.

About INULTA

INULTA helps businesses unlock their analytical potential by providing software solutions and consulting expertise for real-time, robust, and relevant decision-making. Combining EPM technical capabilities with strong business domain expertise, INULTA supports finance teams in driving innovation, digital transformation, and real-time analysis.

As a strategic Wolters Kluwer CCH Tagetik Platinum Partner, INULTA delivers services across budgeting and planning, close and consolidation, disclosure management, statutory reporting, sales performance management, supply chain management, and advisory.

With over 100 CCH Tagetik-certified experts, more than 250 projects in its portfolio, hundreds of companies supported, and delivery experience across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia, INULTA supports enterprise clients, financial services organizations, Big 4-led programs, and partner-led transformation initiatives.

Learn more about INULTA on www.inulta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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INULTA Press

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