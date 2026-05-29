Work to deliver safer rentals continues

29 May 2026 Guy Barnett, Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs

The Tasmanian Government’s is delivering changes to make homes safer for renters, with the Residential Tenancy Act 1997 passing the House of Assembly this week.

Minister for Small Business, Trade and Consumer Affairs, Guy Barnett, said the Bill amends the Residential Tenancy Act 1997 to make it easier for tenants to affix an item of furniture to the premises to reduce the risk of injury or death to a person from the movement of that furniture.

“This is an example of how our Government is getting on with the job and delivering on the things that matter for Tasmanians,” Minister Barnett said.

“We are striking the right balance between improving safety for tenants and protecting owners.”

The changes mean no consent from the owner is needed to affix furniture that will not cause permanent damage.

If permanent damage will result, the tenant will need to seek the consent of the owner first. The owner must respond to the request within 14 days and consent must not be unreasonably refused. If consent is refused, the tenant can apply to the Residential Tenancy Commissioner.

Any damage as a result of affixing furniture will need to be rectified by the tenant at the end of the tenancy or otherwise the owner can make a claim against the bond.

The Bill will now proceed to the Legislative Council for consideration.