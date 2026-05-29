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I-95 Southbound Closed in Stafford County

FREDERICKSBURG – Interstate 95 southbound is closed in Stafford County for a vehicle crash at mile marker 146, about 2 miles south of exit 148 (Quantico).

Southbound travelers should expect major travel delays on I-95 southbound and along the alternate route, Route 1 southbound, in the vicinity of the crash. An extended closure is anticipated. Through travelers may consider alternate north-south routes to the I-95 corridor in Virginia to avoid delays Friday morning, including using Route 301 to the east, or Route 29 to the west.

Check 511Virginia for updates on this I-95 closure and traffic. Call 511 from any phone in Virginia, download the free mobile 511Virginia app for mobile devices, or visit 511.vdot.virginia.gov.

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I-95 Southbound Closed in Stafford County

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