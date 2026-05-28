Senate Resolution 328 Printer's Number 1749
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - generations of soldiers serving during the Cold War stood
vigilant in defense of freedom during decades of global tension
and uncertainty; and
WHEREAS, Behind every soldier stands a family that likewise
serves and sacrifices, including spouses who endure long
separations, parents who carry the weight of worry and
uncertainty, children who grow up in the absence of deployed
mothers and fathers and Gold Star families who bear the
immeasurable pain of loss in service to the nation; and
WHEREAS, The courage, resilience and patriotism demonstrated
by military families reflect the same spirit of devotion and
sacrifice that defines the men and women who wear the uniform of
the United States Army; and
WHEREAS, This Commonwealth recognizes and honors every
Pennsylvanian who has answered the call to serve in the United
States Army, including the countless known and unknown heroes
whose courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty have preserved the
freedoms enjoyed by all Americans; and
WHEREAS, While no single list of names can fully capture the
extraordinary service rendered by generations of Pennsylvania
soldiers, the following individuals represent the indomitable
spirit, patriotism, heroism and selfless sacrifice demonstrated
by American soldiers throughout our nation's history:
(1) General Anthony Wayne of Chester County, whose
fearless leadership during the Revolutionary War, including
the daring nighttime assault at the Battle of Stony Point,
helped secure the cause of American independence and whose
later victory at the Battle of Fallen Timbers established
United States authority in the Northwest Territory, earning
him the enduring nickname "Mad Anthony";
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