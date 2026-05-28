Senate Resolution 328 Printer's Number 1749

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - generations of soldiers serving during the Cold War stood

vigilant in defense of freedom during decades of global tension

and uncertainty; and

WHEREAS, Behind every soldier stands a family that likewise

serves and sacrifices, including spouses who endure long

separations, parents who carry the weight of worry and

uncertainty, children who grow up in the absence of deployed

mothers and fathers and Gold Star families who bear the

immeasurable pain of loss in service to the nation; and

WHEREAS, The courage, resilience and patriotism demonstrated

by military families reflect the same spirit of devotion and

sacrifice that defines the men and women who wear the uniform of

the United States Army; and

WHEREAS, This Commonwealth recognizes and honors every

Pennsylvanian who has answered the call to serve in the United

States Army, including the countless known and unknown heroes

whose courage, sacrifice and devotion to duty have preserved the

freedoms enjoyed by all Americans; and

WHEREAS, While no single list of names can fully capture the

extraordinary service rendered by generations of Pennsylvania

soldiers, the following individuals represent the indomitable

spirit, patriotism, heroism and selfless sacrifice demonstrated

by American soldiers throughout our nation's history:

(1) General Anthony Wayne of Chester County, whose

fearless leadership during the Revolutionary War, including

the daring nighttime assault at the Battle of Stony Point,

helped secure the cause of American independence and whose

later victory at the Battle of Fallen Timbers established

United States authority in the Northwest Territory, earning

him the enduring nickname "Mad Anthony";

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