Senate Bill 1354 Printer's Number 1751
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - (4) Mr. Heydt was released from active duty on April 12,
1958, with an honorable discharge.
(5) Mr. Heydt was elected in 1994 as the 39th Mayor of
the City of Allentown, where he dedicated his efforts to
Allentown's economic development and downtown revitalization.
(6) Mr. Heydt took a lead role in the establishment of
the Lights in the Parkway and in the redevelopment of the
Hess Brothers Building.
(7) Mr. Heydt supported and contributed to numerous
organizations, including the Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol
Commission, Lehigh County Chamber of Commerce, Allentown
Planning Commission, Allentown Economic Development
Corporation, Allentown Art Museum, Allentown Miller Symphony
Hall, Allentown Jaycees, Lehigh Valley Economic Development
Corporation, Police Athletic League, Municipal Opera Company,
Pennsylvania League of Cities and the South Whitehall
Township Authority.
(8) Mr. Heydt sought historic preservation of what is
now Hamilton Street in Allentown.
(9) Mr. Heydt served as Mayor of Allentown through 2002.
After leaving office, he continued supporting the Lehigh
Valley through philanthropic efforts by establishing the
Heydt Family Fund.
(10) Mr. Heydt passed away on April 27, 2025, at 86
years of age.
(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 53911
carrying U.S. Route 222 over Cedar Creek in Allentown, Lehigh
County, is designated as the Mayor William L. Heydt Memorial
Bridge.
(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and
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