Senate Bill 1354 Printer's Number 1751

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - (4) Mr. Heydt was released from active duty on April 12,

1958, with an honorable discharge.

(5) Mr. Heydt was elected in 1994 as the 39th Mayor of

the City of Allentown, where he dedicated his efforts to

Allentown's economic development and downtown revitalization.

(6) Mr. Heydt took a lead role in the establishment of

the Lights in the Parkway and in the redevelopment of the

Hess Brothers Building.

(7) Mr. Heydt supported and contributed to numerous

organizations, including the Lehigh County Drug and Alcohol

Commission, Lehigh County Chamber of Commerce, Allentown

Planning Commission, Allentown Economic Development

Corporation, Allentown Art Museum, Allentown Miller Symphony

Hall, Allentown Jaycees, Lehigh Valley Economic Development

Corporation, Police Athletic League, Municipal Opera Company,

Pennsylvania League of Cities and the South Whitehall

Township Authority.

(8) Mr. Heydt sought historic preservation of what is

now Hamilton Street in Allentown.

(9) Mr. Heydt served as Mayor of Allentown through 2002.

After leaving office, he continued supporting the Lehigh

Valley through philanthropic efforts by establishing the

Heydt Family Fund.

(10) Mr. Heydt passed away on April 27, 2025, at 86

years of age.

(b) Designation.--The bridge, identified as Bridge Key 53911

carrying U.S. Route 222 over Cedar Creek in Allentown, Lehigh

County, is designated as the Mayor William L. Heydt Memorial

Bridge.

(c) Signs.--The Department of Transportation shall erect and

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