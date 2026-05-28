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Senate Bill 1353 Printer's Number 1750

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1750

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1353

Session of

2026

INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MAY 28, 2026

REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,

MAY 28, 2026

AN ACT

Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled

"An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle

Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing

penalties," in vehicles, further providing for unlawful acts

by manufacturers or distributors.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 310(d) of the act of December 22, 1983

(P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, is amended

by adding a paragraph to read:

Section 310. Unlawful acts by manufacturers or distributors.

* * *

(d) Applicability.--

* * *

(1.2) This section shall not apply to manufacturers,

distributors or dealers of trailers.

* * *

Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.

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Senate Bill 1353 Printer's Number 1750

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