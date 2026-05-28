Senate Bill 1353 Printer's Number 1750

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1750 THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA SENATE BILL No. 1353 Session of 2026 INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MAY 28, 2026 REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE, MAY 28, 2026 AN ACT Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled "An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing penalties," in vehicles, further providing for unlawful acts by manufacturers or distributors. The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania hereby enacts as follows: Section 1. Section 310(d) of the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, is amended by adding a paragraph to read: Section 310. Unlawful acts by manufacturers or distributors. * * * (d) Applicability.-- * * * (1.2) This section shall not apply to manufacturers, distributors or dealers of trailers. * * * Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18

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