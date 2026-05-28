Senate Bill 1353 Printer's Number 1750
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - PRINTER'S NO. 1750
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1353
Session of
2026
INTRODUCED BY MARTIN, MAY 28, 2026
REFERRED TO CONSUMER PROTECTION AND PROFESSIONAL LICENSURE,
MAY 28, 2026
AN ACT
Amending the act of December 22, 1983 (P.L.306, No.84), entitled
"An act providing for the State Board of Vehicle
Manufacturers, Dealers and Salespersons; and providing
penalties," in vehicles, further providing for unlawful acts
by manufacturers or distributors.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. Section 310(d) of the act of December 22, 1983
(P.L.306, No.84), known as the Board of Vehicles Act, is amended
by adding a paragraph to read:
Section 310. Unlawful acts by manufacturers or distributors.
* * *
(d) Applicability.--
* * *
(1.2) This section shall not apply to manufacturers,
distributors or dealers of trailers.
* * *
Section 2. This act shall take effect immediately.
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