Senate Bill 1355 Printer's Number 1752
PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - (i) For evaluating effectiveness to improve mental
health outcomes among veterans.
(ii) To reduce suicidality and common risk factors
for completing suicide, including depression and
substance use disorders among veterans.
(iii) To mitigate long-term effects of traumatic
brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorders.
(d) Regions.--The department, in consultation with the
Department of Health, to the greatest extent practicable, shall
select one entity each from the eastern, central and western
regions of this Commonwealth.
(e) Award.--The department shall annually award a grant of
$150,000 to each of the selected entities for the duration of
the pilot program.
(f) Use.--Each eligible entity awarded a grant under this
section shall use the grant as provided under subsection (a).
(g) Expiration.--The authority to award grants under this
section shall expire three years from the effective date of this
subsection.
§ 1743. Annual report.
By March 1, 2028, and each year thereafter, the department
shall submit to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the
Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of the
Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the
House of Representatives a report detailing the awarding of
grants in the prior fiscal year, describing the programs and
projects that received grants and an evaluation of the projects.
Section 2. This act shall take effect January 1, 2027.
20260SB1355PN1752 - 3 -
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