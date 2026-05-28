Senate Bill 1355 Printer's Number 1752

PENNSYLVANIA, May 28 - (i) For evaluating effectiveness to improve mental

health outcomes among veterans.

(ii) To reduce suicidality and common risk factors

for completing suicide, including depression and

substance use disorders among veterans.

(iii) To mitigate long-term effects of traumatic

brain injuries and post-traumatic stress disorders.

(d) Regions.--The department, in consultation with the

Department of Health, to the greatest extent practicable, shall

select one entity each from the eastern, central and western

regions of this Commonwealth.

(e) Award.--The department shall annually award a grant of

$150,000 to each of the selected entities for the duration of

the pilot program.

(f) Use.--Each eligible entity awarded a grant under this

section shall use the grant as provided under subsection (a).

(g) Expiration.--The authority to award grants under this

section shall expire three years from the effective date of this

subsection.

§ 1743. Annual report.

By March 1, 2028, and each year thereafter, the department

shall submit to the chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the

Senate and the chairperson and minority chairperson of the

Veterans Affairs and Emergency Preparedness Committee of the

House of Representatives a report detailing the awarding of

grants in the prior fiscal year, describing the programs and

projects that received grants and an evaluation of the projects.

Section 2. This act shall take effect January 1, 2027.

20260SB1355PN1752 - 3 -

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