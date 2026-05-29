The SEO Company releases a retrospective covering 37 major Google updates with first-hand observations from running SEO work on Australian websites since 2007.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SEO Company , an independent search marketing agency founded in West Leederville in 2007, has marked its 19th year in operation with the release of a comprehensive timeline of every major Google algorithm update from 1998 to 2026, annotated with first-hand observations from running SEO work on Australian websites across that period.The retrospective, published without paywall on the agency's editorial journal, covers 37 confirmed major Google updates grouped into five eras: pre-Panda (1998 to 2011), the penalty era (2011 to 2013), the semantic era (2013 to 2018), the quality era (2018 to 2023), and the AI era (2023 to 2026). Twelve milestones, including PageRank, Florida, Panda, Penguin, Hummingbird, Mobilegeddon, Medic, BERT, Core Web Vitals, the Helpful Content Update, AI Overviews, and AI Mode, carry expanded notes on what each update changed and how it affected .com.au websites specifically.Most Google algorithm histories on the web were written by US publications observing US search results. Australian search results moved on different timing for several major updates. The 2015 Mobilegeddon rollout hit harder in Australia because more local trade and small business sites were still running legacy non-responsive themes. The local SEO market through Penguin and the Exact Match Domain update of 2012 was less spammy than the US equivalent, so genuine Australian small businesses were less affected. And the 2024 rollout of AI Overviews reduced traffic to source pages by 30 to 40 per cent on the worst-affected sites in The SEO Company's book of work."Most algorithm timelines are written from a desk in California," said Oliver Wood, founder and managing director of The SEO Company. "We have been running the work in Perth since 2007. We have watched every one of these updates change what we tell clients on a Monday morning. This is the document we wished existed when we were trying to explain to a Perth retailer why Mobilegeddon was about to cost them half their organic traffic."The agency, consistently rated among Perth's top-rated SEO agencies on Google reviews with an average of 4.7 out of 5 across 142 verified reviews, has managed more than AUD 1.14 billion in advertising spend across its 19-year operating history. Its SEO services span technical SEO, content strategy, local SEO, and the emerging area of AI search visibility.Wood said the timeline's release coincides with a structural shift in search. "Ranking in ten blue links is no longer the right unit of work for most queries. Being cited by an AI Overview, by Google's AI Mode, or by a generative answer engine is becoming the new unit. Every era of Google updates has slowly filtered out shortcuts and rewarded original work. The AI era is the same pattern at a faster cadence."The retrospective is the second long-form piece in The SEO Company's editorial journal, which launched earlier in 2026 and serves clients in Perth and across Australia.About The SEO CompanyThe SEO Company is the trading name of Code Research Pty Ltd (ABN 79 640 240 240), an independent search marketing agency founded in West Leederville, Western Australia in 2007. The agency offers SEO, paid advertising, conversion rate optimisation, web design, and lead generation services to Australian businesses from a Perth base with national coverage. More information at theseocompany.com.au.

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