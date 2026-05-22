Magic Dry Celebrates 55 Years of Perth Carpet Cleaning Excellence

Magic Dry, one of Western Australia's longest-running carpet cleaning specialists, this month celebrates 55 years of service to Perth households and businesses.

PERTH, WESTERN AUSTRALIA, AUSTRALIA, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Since opening its doors in 1971, the Magic Dry has built its reputation on transparent pricing, an industry-leading carpet cleaning process, and a customer-first ethos that has carried it through three generations of Perth families. Today, Magic Dry services the entire Perth metropolitan area, from the northern suburbs through to the south.Magic Dry was established in 1971, in an era when carpet cleaning in Perth was dominated by harsh chemicals, oversaturated hot-water methods, and drying times that could leave a family's living room out of action for an entire day. They set out to do things differently — a carpet cleaning process that lifted soil and stains without leaving carpets soaked, paired with honest, upfront pricing that didn't change once the technician walked in the door. More than half a century later, the company is still going strong, and many of its longest-standing customers are now booking Magic Dry into the homes of their own children and grandchildren.At the heart of Magic Dry's offering is a carpet cleaning cleaning method that combines specialised chemical technology with heat and mechanical agitation to lift dirt, allergens, and oils from carpet fibres. The process leaves carpets walk-on dry within two hours — a fraction of the time required by traditional hot-water extraction — and includes complimentary power vacuuming and a free deodoriser on every job. Magic Dry's technicians use trusted product ranges from Texather, Research, and Cyclo, chosen for their effectiveness on Australian fabrics and their low-toxicity profiles. The company's non-toxic, eco-friendly approach has made it a popular choice for families with young children, pets, and people with respiratory sensitivities.While the business is best known for award-winning carpet cleaning in Perth , Magic Dry's expertise extends across the full spectrum of soft-surface and hard-surface care. The company offers fabric and leather upholstery cleaning for lounges, recliners, dining chairs, and ottomans; mattress sanitisation that removes dust mites, allergens, sweat residue, and odours; ceramic and porcelain tile and grout restoration; timber floor rejuvenation; and vinyl floor cleaning. Magic Dry also handles a number of specialist requests, including mould remediation, air conditioner cleaning, and the removal of stubborn stains using purpose-formulated stain-removal solutions. Same-day bookings are available across the metropolitan area, and all work is backed by a satisfaction guarantee."When we started this business in 1971, the goal was simple: do the job right, charge a fair price, and treat every customer's home like our own," said a representative for Magic Dry. "Fifty-five years later, those values haven't changed. What has changed is the technology — we've invested heavily over the decades so our customers get a better result, faster, and with safer products. Our youngest customers today are the grandchildren of people we cleaned for in the seventies. There's not much in this industry that builds that kind of trust except showing up, doing what you said you'd do, and standing behind your work."Magic Dry has long been one of the few Perth cleaning operators to publish its full price list publicly. As of May 2026, Carpet cleaning starts at $85 for a single room and scales transparently to $285 for five rooms. Upholstery cleaning follows the same per-seat structure, beginning at $85 for a single seat. Tile and grout cleaning is charged at $285 for the first 35 square metres and $8 per square metre thereafter. The company also offers a $10 neighbour discount when two adjoining households book consecutively, and a $20 discount when customers combine two different cleaning services in a single visit. In an industry where opaque quoting is the norm, Magic Dry's approach has earned it strong word-of-mouth referral traffic across Perth.The 55-year milestone arrives at a time when the Perth cleaning industry has seen a wave of new entrants — many operating without long-term local accountability, and some without consistent training or insurance backing. Magic Dry's longevity, the company says, is owed almost entirely to repeat customers and personal referrals from Perth families who have trusted the business across multiple homes, renovations, and generations. The company maintains its own equipment in-house and continues to invest in technician training to ensure consistent carpet cleaning results from one suburb to the next.

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