Eurosun offers the best Solar Heat Pumps in Perth 2026 Eurosun also offer solar panels! Choose Eurosun for your hot water heat pump needs today!

Compare Perth’s top solar hot water systems for 2026, including Eurosun, Solahart, Rheem and Apricus, with pricing, rebates and warranty insights.

PERTH, WA, AUSTRALIA, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perth households evaluating solar hot water in 2026 have a new ranking to work from. A comparative analysis of the six most widely installed solar hot water systems in Western Australia has placed Eurosun at the top of the list as the best solar hot water system in Perth , citing its purpose-built suitability for the Perth climate, competitive warranty position, and direct WA installation network.The analysis assessed each system across nine criteria: warranty length, collector technology, frost and hail tolerance, STC eligibility, WA Government rebates, capacity options, Perth installation footprint, indicative installed price, and energy efficiency rating.The 2026 Perth Solar Hot Water Ranking- Eurosun: Highest-rated for Perth climate fit, with rooftop and split-system options engineered for open-circuit conditions typical of WA homes. 10-year solar collector warranty, 5-year tank warranty, Watermark-certified components, and both electric and gas booster configurations available.- Solahart: Long-standing Western Australian heritage brand with a 10/3/3 warranty structure on the PowerStore. Broad dealer network across Perth.Apricus: Australian-owned evacuated tube specialist with a 15-year collector warranty, 10-year tank warranty, and built-in frost protection rated to -15°C without glycol.- Rheem (incorporating Edwards): National solar range including the Loline and Premier Loline. Standard warranties: 5-year cylinder, 5-year collector and heat exchanger, 3-year labour.- Rinnai: Three platforms across the Sunmaster and Prestige ranges. Sunmaster carries a 5-year tank and 7-year collector warranty; Prestige extends the tank warranty to 10 years.- Chromagen: International brand with a long history in solar thermal. 7-year warranty on main components, 1-year on valves and elements. Mixed customer service reviews on ProductReview.com.au.Why Eurosun Ranked First for Perth Conditions- Perth's climate profile is unusual for Australia: over 3,200 annual sunshine hours, minimal frost risk in the metro area, hot dry summers, and reliable scheme water of moderate hardness.- Open-circuit systems, where water is heated directly in the collector rather than via a closed glycol loop, outperform frost-protected designs in these conditions because there is no heat-exchanger loss.- Eurosun systems are configured for this profile. The 200L, 300L, and split 315L systems use a Thermosiphon Arrestor Valve to manage overheating on high-radiation days, a titanium blue enamel tank coating meeting Australian WaterMark certification, and a sputtered selective surface on the collector to maximise solar absorption.For Perth households without frost exposure, the open-circuit design avoids the cost overhead of drain-back or glycol-loop systems engineered primarily for southern and inland frost zones.Spokesperson CommentEurosun is purpose-built for Perth, designed for WA homes, warranted for local conditions, and backed by a service network that gets on-site quickly when customers need it.- Clark Stasiw, EurosunRebate Position in 2026All six systems remain eligible for STCs under the federal Small-scale Renewable Energy Scheme, provided the model is listed on the Clean Energy Regulator's register and the installation is completed by an accredited installer.WA does not currently operate a state-level rebate for solar hot water, following the closure of the previous Solar Hot Water Subsidy Scheme. The federal STC discount remains the primary incentive, typically reducing installed cost by $500 to $1,000 depending on the system's deemed energy output and the prevailing STC market price (currently $37 to $40 per certificate).Indicative PricingInstalled pricing across the six systems in Perth falls in the $3,000 to $7,000 range, with most households paying $2,200 to $6,500 net of STCs. Eurosun sits in the mid-band, with finance available through Brighte.Buyers Guide: What to Check Before Choosing- Match the technology to the climate. Open-circuit rooftop systems perform strongly in Perth's frost-free metro zones.- Read the full warranty, not the headline number. Many warranties separate cylinder, collector, parts, and labour. A 10-year cylinder warranty with only 1-year labour can leave homeowners significantly exposed.- Check the CER STC register. A system not listed will not generate STCs, regardless of marketing claims.- Confirm WA installation capacity. Direct installation networks reduce commissioning errors and warranty disputes.- Size for the household, not the brochure. A 200L system suits a couple or small family; 300L and 315L suit four to six people.About EurosunEurosun is a Western Australian solar energy specialist supplying and installing solar hot water, heat pump hot water , and solar PV systems for residential and commercial customers across metropolitan Perth and regional WA.The company provides full-service consultation, installation, commissioning, warranty registration, and ongoing service from Western Australian premises. Both electric and gas booster options are available, with finance through Brighte.For product information, technical specifications, and free no-obligation quotes , visit eurosun.com.au.Media ContactEurosun 5/15 Delawney St, Balcatta WA 6021 Phone: 1300 808 786 Email: clark@solarrepairs.com.au

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