Novotel Riyadh Sahafa Achieves Green Globe Certification

Novotel Riyadh Sahafa. Earth Hour Celebrations

Novotel Riyadh Sahafa was recently awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification.

Achieving our first Green Globe certification is a proud milestone for Novotel Riyadh Sahafa.” — General Manager, Ms.Hessa AlMazroa.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- With scenic Olaya street views, Novotel Riyadh Sahafa is located in the heart of Riyadh in Saudi Arabia between the central business district and the international airport. The hotel was recently awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification . Proximity and spacious modern rooms and suites make the 4-star hotel a prime choice for both business and leisure stays.General Manager, Ms.Hessa AlMazroa said, “Achieving our first Green Globe certification is a proud milestone for Novotel Riyadh Sahafa. It reflects our team’s commitment to environmental responsibility, responsible operations, meaningful community engagement, and delivering sustainable guest experiences.”The hotel adheres to a comprehensive sustainability management plan to minimalize its environmental footprint. Novotel Riyadh Sahafa operates with a 100% Guest Room Management System (GRMS) which controls lighting and air conditioning in guest rooms. In addition, motion sensors are used for lighting in all corridors, public toilets, emergency stairs and parking areas. The hotel has a white roof and white stones which insulates the building by reflecting sunlight and absorbing less heat, significantly reducing cooling costs. A wide range of water saving devices are installed throughout the property and monthly monitoring is conducted for energy, water, and carbon footprint tracking.Key initiatives include a Skip Room Cleaning program, where guests receive reward points if they skip or opt out of daily room cleaning. A towel and linen reuse program in guest rooms is in place to further save energy and water. A zero plastic policy has been adopted where reusable bottles can be refilled with filtered water and biodegradable straws are available on request. Amenity dispensers have also been introduced replacing individual plastic packaged items in guest bathrooms, employee locker rooms, spa and the fitness center.Novotel Riyadh Sahafa has implemented a robust waste management system that includes• waste segregation at the source• aluminium, plastic, glass, paper and cardboard recycling and,• partnerships with certified recycling entities.Food waste in kitchens is monitored using an internal high-tech system that reduces the amount of waste going to landfill and ensures continuous improvement with clear, measurable KPIs.CSR initiatives that benefit local communities are also undertaken by the hotel team who keenly support neighboring community, cultural, sports and recreational activities. In 2025, Novotel Riyadh Sahafa organized an inhouse activity in support of the global Pink October campaign. The event celebrated and empowered women through raising awareness of breast cancer, promoting health education, early detection, and community support. This initiative reflects the hotel’s commitment to supporting social causes that enhance well-being within the community. Furthermore, staff participate in annual environmental initiatives such as Earth Hour and give back to the community by volunteering during local blood donation drives.ContactRafat JayyousiRooms Division ManagerNovotel Riyadh SahafaAddress – 13321 Riyadh – KSAE rafat.jayyousi@accor.comM +966 (0) 501174182NOVOTEL.COM/Novotel Riyadh SahafaALL.COM

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