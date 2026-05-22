Grand Hyatt Berlin: Focus on Positive Impacts in the Community and Environment

Grand Hyatt Berlin

Grand Hyatt Berlin has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification.

Sustainability at Grand Hyatt Berlin is not just a concept, but a daily commitment.” — Luise Sieghardt, PA to General Manager/Area Vice President.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Grand Hyatt Berlin has been awarded its inaugural Green Globe certification . Exciting city life meets a relaxing retreat at Grand Hyatt Berlin located in the heart of the German capital at Potsdamer Platz. Sleek, modern art and design feature throughout the property where guests can relax in elegant rooms and suites or at the luxurious rooftop spa.“Our team is extremely proud of achieving our first Green Globe certification. Sustainability at Grand Hyatt Berlin is not just a concept, but a daily commitment. By combining environmental responsibility with social engagement, we strive to create a positive impact that extends beyond our hotel walls,” said Luise Sieghardt, PA to General Manager/Area Vice President.Grand Hyatt Berlin’s initial steps on its sustainability journey may seem distinctively food focused. However, the 5-star property’s range of initiatives work to reduce ecological impacts and lower overall operational costs, while at the same time benefits the local community.Rooftop Beehives and Local Honey SoapThe hotel operates its own beehives on the rooftop, producing 500 kg of honey annually which is harvested twice a year, enough honey to meet 100% of its demand. The golden honey is offered daily on the breakfast buffet and is also used to create in-house honey soap. For this project, the hotel collaborates with a female-led, sustainable, local manufacturing enterprise based in Berlin, supporting regional craftsmanship and responsible production while promoting biodiversity in the city.EcoTrack Food Waste MonitoringUsing the EcoTrack system, hotel kitchens precisely measure and record the weight of food waste generated at banquet events. Following its successful implementation in the breakfast area, the system has been extended to banquets to gain deeper insights into food waste patterns. By collecting daily data, processes are continuously optimized to reduce food waste at the hotel.Too Good To Go ProgramSurplus food from the breakfast buffet is offered via the Too Good To Go platform, with all proceeds donated in full to charitable groups. Too Good to Go is a mobile app and social impact company that connects users with the hotel, offering meals to the public at discounted prices. To ensure each campaign supports a different local organization, employees are actively involved in the program offering suggestions on donations made to local charities or associations of their choice. The initiative strengthens community engagement and social responsibility among staff members.ContactLuise SieghardtPA to General Manager/Area Vice PresidentAssistant Manager Guest RelationsGRAND HYATT BERLINMarlene-Dietrich-Platz 2Berlin, 10785, GermanyT +49 30 2553 1701 F +49 30 2553 1235Luise.sieghardt@hyatt.comgrandhyattberlin.com

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