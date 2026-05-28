Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu Bali Creates Positive Environmental Impacts

Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu Bali

Green Globe Certification recently awarded Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu Bali its inaugural certification.

Working with Green Globe gave us a great framework to plan our sustainability mission.” — Jari Nielsen, General Manager of Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu.

LUXEMBOURG, LUXEMBOURG, May 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Green Globe Certification recently awarded Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu Bali its inaugural certification. Contemporary Balinese influences feature throughout the interiors at the stylish resort located 200 meters away from the famous surfer's beach in Canggu, close to Seminyak in South Bali, Indonesia.“In 2025, we instigated many new sustainable initiatives at Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu including working with Green Globe Certification. Working with Green Globe gave us a great framework to plan our sustainability mission. We are incredibly proud to have achieved our first certification and look forward to continuing our sustainability work with Green Globe,” said Jari Nielsen, General Manager of Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu.Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu believes that sustainability is not just about policies, it is a journey where people come together, act with intention and create positive impacts on the environment. Through effective management and monitoring of energy-efficient systems, water conservation, responsible sourcing, and waste reduction, environmental impacts are minimized across the property.The resort also works closely with local organizations to help reduce its ecological footprint while at the same time supporting Balinese communities. Starting in 2025, the resort has been working in collaboration with noovoleum and Green Books Indonesia. Used cooking oil (UCO) is sold to noovoleum and recycled into biofuel with funds received going directly to support Green Books Indonesia and their Zero Waste Schools Program. The program focuses on delivering eco-education programs to elementary students and their teachers in Bali. In addition, eco-friendly equipment is provided to schools to demonstrate the impact of sustainability in a meaningful way.In line with Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu’s sustainability management plan, guest rooms have automatic switches installed in air conditioning systems (AC). When a balcony door is opened, the AC automatically turns off to save energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To minimize waste volume, non-plastic and/or reuseable materials used for amenities are offered in guest rooms, public areas, and facilities such as the fitness center and pool.Responsible community projects are also a priority for management and staff members on the small island. The resort works together with Scholars of Sustenance (SOS) Indonesia. Surplus food is donated weekly to those in need, significantly reducing food waste while actively tackling the issue of hunger in the local community.Following circular principles, the resort is also fortunate to have its very own onsite workshop that is dedicated to fixing, repairing and embellishing guest room furniture. Damaged furniture is restored, transformed and reused as much as possible at the productive workshop which is manned by local staff using local materials and local artisan techniques.“With every step, we strengthen our bond with nature, support our community, and uphold Eastin Ashta Resort Canggu’s values of responsibility and respect for all beings,” concluded Jari Nielsen.To read more about sustainability at the resort, please click here ContactRachmania GhozaliAssociate Director of Human ResourcesEastin Ashta Resort CangguE: hrm@eastincanggubali.comT: +62 361 6200 888

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