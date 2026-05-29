Division / Program: Land for Maine's Future - Appraisal Oversight Committee

Date: June 10, 2026

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM

Event Type: Public Meeting/Hearing

The LMF Appraisal Oversight Committee examines project appraisals and determines if the method of reaching the final value is consistent with LMF Board policy and appraisal standards, and if the appraisal value reflects fair market value. The Committee recommends the final value to the LMF Board.

Contact Name: Laura Graham

Contact Phone: (207) 592-6135

Contact Email: laura.graham@maine.gov



If you require an accommodation or service to participate, please contact us at dacf@maine.gov or (207) 287-3200 at least 5 days prior to the event.