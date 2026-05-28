DMPED Digest - April 2026 Edition

Letter from the Deputy Mayor



Spring is always a busy and exciting time of year for DMPED! Earlier this month, Mayor Muriel Bowser released her 12th and final budget, Grow DC, which continues her commitment to strengthening the District’s economy and livelihood for DC residents. Please take time to learn what’s in this year’s budget, as there are proposals for strengthening and growing our economy, and measures proposed to make it easier, less expensive, and more predictable to do business in DC!

DMPED opened its portal for applications to a number of different grant opportunities, all designed to support and grow DC-based businesses, create jobs and enhance the vitality of our neighborhoods. The grant opportunities currently open are the Vitality Fund, Capitol Hill Construction Business Grant, and the Commercial Property Acquisition Fund.

April is also Second Chance Month and May is Small Business Month and we plan to celebrate the entrepreneurs who are returning citizens and our other small businesses, because an inclusive economy is a strong economy, and DC is a place for all business owners to thrive!

And last but not least, go and check out We MAKE DC (located at 1140 Connecticut Ave. NW). WE MAKE DC is a retail and cultural activation in the Golden Triangle, an active multi-dimensional space that brings together the makers, artists, musicians, and storytellers who make this city what it is. Produced by Shop Made Brands and led by Stacey Price, WE MAKE DC is part of the DC250 activations and celebrates DC’s culture and people during the months we are celebrating America’s 250th anniversary.

Sincerely,

Deputy Mayor Nina Albert