The Bowser Administration Announces Grant Fund for two neighborhood grants

(WASHINGTON, DC) – The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) announced the launch of two grant programs: the Chinatown Lease Incentive Grant Program and the Rhode Island Avenue Support Grant Program. Together, these grants promote place-based economic vitality by supporting small businesses that secure long-term leases and contribute to neighborhood vibrancy through community-building services, increased foot traffic, and the preservation or enhancement of local culture and heritage.

Chinatown is an important cultural destination for Washington, DC. The Chinatown Lease Incentive Grant is a tool for attracting small and local business while helping to retain and attract Asian and Chinese Businesses. The funding opportunity will provide up to $125,000 in total grant funding in FY26 to eligible businesses to offset the cost of rent and support eligible tenant improvements. Successful applicants may receive the awarded amount annually for up to five years, subject to the availability of funds and an annual certification that the awardee remains in compliance with the lease agreement.

Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development Nina Albert said, “Small businesses are essential to the energy, identity, and long term success of our commercial corridors. These grant programs will help attract and retain the businesses that create vibrant neighborhoods, strengthen local culture, and drive economic growth across the District.”

Rhode Island Avenue NE is located in Ward 5 and has the potential to become a thriving commercial hub with new housing, jobs, and retail goods and services. The Rhode Island Avenue Support Grant supports and encourages economic resiliency in the corridor by attracting long-term commercial tenants and small businesses that offer services or activities that strengthen community connections and attract foot traffic. The funding opportunity will provide up to $350,000 in total grant funding in FY26 to eligible businesses to offset the costs of rent or complete tenant improvements.

In addition to the Chinatown and Rhode Island Grants, DMPED is still accepting applications for the Capitol Hill Construction Impact Grant Program to provide short-term financial relief to support small businesses impacted by the District Department of Transportation construction throughout the neighborhood. Applications are open now and close Friday, June 12, 2026, at 4:00 pm.

Together, these three programs support small businesses in distinct neighborhoods by deploying a mix of short- and long-term strategies that strengthen the corridors. Applications for the Chinatown Lease Incentive Grant and Rhode Island Avenue Support Grant are open until Friday, June 22, at 4:00 pm. Prospective applicants are invited to attend a live webinar on Tuesday, May 15, at 2:00 pm. To learn more about these DMPED funding opportunities and to apply, visit obviouslydc.com/business-funding-opportunities .

CONTACT:

Charles Basham III (DMPED) – 202-406-0819; [email protected]