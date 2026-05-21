Modified District Government Services for Memorial Day

(Washington, DC) – On Monday, May 25, District Government will observe the Memorial Day holiday. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations.

What's Open on Monday, May 25

Access to Emergency Shelter

Low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round. The following low-barrier shelters are open 24 hours and will remain open all day on Monday, May 25 (except where noted).

Women

Harriet Tubman – 1910 Massachusetts Avenue SE

Pat Handy – 810 5th Street NW

St. Josephine Bakhita – 6010 Georgia Avenue NW (7 pm to 7 am only)



Men

801 East – 2722 Martin L. King Jr. Avenue SE

Adams Place – 2210 Adams Place NE

Emery – 1725 Lincoln Road NE

New York Avenue – 1355 New York Avenue NE



LGBTQ+

Living Life Alternative – 400 50th Street SE



Individuals and families seeking accessible transportation to homeless services should call the DC Shelter Hotline at 202-399-7093 or the Mayor’s Citywide Call Center at 311.

The Downtown Day Services Center (The Center), located at 1313 New York Avenue NW, provides walk-in services to individuals experiencing homelessness with no appointment required. The Center will be open on Monday, May 25 from 9 am to 5 pm Entry will be permitted on a first-come, first-served basis. Guests will be provided with a wristband that must be worn while in the Center.

Zoe’s Doors Youth Drop-In Center for residents experiencing homelessness, located at 900 Rhode Island Avenue NE, offers a safe place for youth 24 hours a day and will be open on Monday, May 25.

The Latin American Youth Center Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 3045 15th Street NW, will be open on Monday, May 25 from 9 am to 7 pm.

Department of Behavioral Health (DBH): Anyone feeling anxious or depressed or facing mental health or substance use disorders can call/text 988 anytime to talk with a trained, caring crisis counselor for free, confidential support. If you are concerned about a family member or friend, you can call and talk about ways to support them.

The following services also are open on Monday, May 25:

The 24/7 DC Stabilization Center, located at 35 K Street NE, supports adults experiencing a substance use disorder crisis at no cost. Walk in anytime.

The 24/7 emergency psychiatric clinic (called CPEP), located at 1905 E Street SE, provides 24/7 emergency psychiatric care for adults at no cost. Walk in anytime.

The 24/7 Community Response Team (CRT) will travel to the home or a community location to support adults and youth experiencing a psychiatric or alcohol/drug crisis with an on-the-spot assessment and counseling. Call 202-673-6495.



Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) outdoor parks, playgrounds, athletic courts, and fields will be open. Outdoor pools and spray parks will be open 10 am to 6 pm.

Modified Service Adjustments

The DC Department of Public Works (DPW) will not collect household trash, recycling, and food waste on Monday, May 25. Trash, recycling, and food waste collections will “slide” for the remainder of the week into Saturday. For example, households that normally receive trash, recycling, and food waste collections on Monday, May 25 will be serviced on Tuesday, May 26.

The Benning Road Transfer Station is closed for renovations until further notice. The Fort Totten Transfer Station will be closed to the public on Monday, May 25. All services will resume on Tuesday, May 26 for bulk trash and recycling.

Starting the week of Memorial Day, trash and recycling collections will switch to a summer schedule and start at 5:30 a.m. through September. Residents can set their cans out beginning 6:00 p.m. the night before their scheduled collection.

Construction:

The District Department of Transportation (DDOT) will suspend construction and work zones for non-emergency work in roadways, alleys, and sidewalks within the District’s right of way. This includes manhole access and construction-related deliveries. Approved construction activities may resume Tuesday, May 26 during permitted work hours.

Lane Restrictions:

DDOT will suspend reversible lane operations citywide on Monday, May 25 on the following:

16th Street NW between Irving Street and Arkansas Avenue NW

Canal Road between Chain Bridge and Foxhall Road NW

Rock Creek Parkway (controlled by the National Park Service)



The DC Department of Buildings (DOB) will not allow construction on Monday, May 25, without an issued after-hours permit. Regular construction activity may resume on Tuesday, May 26. Construction activity that proceeds on the holiday without this required permit will result in a Stop Work Order. Illegal construction reports can be made using the Illegal Construction Inspection Request Form or afterhours by calling 311. To learn more about authorized construction hours and how to apply for an after hours permit, please view the After Hours Permit webpage. DOB offers many online services, tools, and resources, enabling customers to conduct business 24 hours per day, seven days per week.

Parking Enforcement:

All parking enforcement will be suspended on Monday, May 25. Parking enforcement will resume on Tuesday, May 26.

What's Closed on Monday, May 25

DC Public Schools (DCPS) will be closed on Monday, May 25 and will reopen on Tuesday, May 26.

DC Public Library (DCPL) locations will be closed and will reopen on Tuesday, May 26. Online services will be available at dclibrary.org.

Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR) recreation centers, community centers, indoor aquatic centers, and offices will be closed on Monday, May 25. DPR facilities will resume normal hours on Tuesday, May 26.

The Department of Human Services Economic Security Administration Service Centers will be closed on Monday, May 25.

The Virginia Williams Family Resource Center, the central intake office for all families in the District of Columbia seeking assistance with their housing needs, will be closed on Monday, May 25.

The DC Health & Wellness Center (77 P Street NE) will be closed on Monday, May 25.

DC Health’s Vital Records Division will be closed on Monday, May 25.

DC Health’s Licensing and Renewal Division will be closed Monday, May 25, with the exception of the online license applications system which will be available at doh.force.com/dchealthrenewals/s/portal-page.

All Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) locations will be closed in observance of Memorial Day on Saturday, May 23 and Monday, May 25. Customers are encouraged to visit the DMV website at dmv.dc.gov for available services online or download the agency’s free mobile app.

The Department of Employment Services Navigation Call Center and all American Job Centers will be closed on Monday, May 25. Residents are encouraged to file unemployment insurance claims online at does.dc.gov.

The SAMU First Response Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 650 Pennsylvania Avenue SE, will be closed on Monday, May 25.

The Sasha Bruce Youth Drop-In Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 741 8th Street SE, will be closed on Monday, May 25.

The Adams Place Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2210 Adams Place NE, will be closed on Monday, May 25.

The 801 East Day Center for District residents experiencing homelessness, located at 2722 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue SE, will be closed on Monday, May 25.

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