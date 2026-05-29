Delivering high-quality ADHD care through general practice

29 May 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

The Tasmanian Government continues to make life easier and cheaper for Tasmanian families to access care for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) through their GP.

Training is now underway that will support GPs to expand their scope of practice to assess, diagnose, and initiate the prescription of medication for children and adults with ADHD.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said we are delivering the care Tasmanians need by providing GPs with the training they need to help meet the rising demand for ADHD care.

“We know demand for ADHD support has risen across Tasmania and throughout Australia and this important step will make it easier to be diagnosed and treated, which can be life-changing for individuals and families,” Minister Archer said.

“Until now, GPs in Tasmania have been able to support patients by continuing prescriptions for people who have already been diagnosed with ADHD by a paediatrician or psychiatrist, but they have not been able to assess, diagnose, or initiate medication themselves.

“Our Government is working closely with stakeholders – including paediatricians, psychiatrists, pharmacists, and GPs – to deliver training that will enable GPs to diagnose, treat and manage ADHD.

“The first GP training workshop is being delivered today in Devonport as part of the Tasmanian Rural Health Conference, with nearly 50 GPs signed up to attend the session.”

Participants who complete the required training will be able to apply to the Department of Health’s Pharmaceutical Services Branch to initiate prescribing Schedule 8 medications for patients they have assessed and diagnosed with ADHD.

The training module will also become available online following the conference, enabling more Tasmanian GPs to complete the training in their own time remotely.

Minister Archer said this is an important enabling step in delivering a key commitment from the 2025 State Election to provide Tasmanians with timely, improved access to ADHD services.

“We expect the first Tasmanian GPs to be practicing under this expanded scope and providing high-quality ADHD care in the next month,” Minister Archer said.

“This will be a game changer for Tasmanian families, slashing wait times for assessments, cutting medical costs, and ensuring lifelong ADHD care that’s easier to access right across the State.”