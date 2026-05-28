Progressing our commitment to expand the Launceston General Hospital ED

29 May 2026 Bridget Archer, Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing

A $53.5 million upgrade and expansion of the Launceston General Hospital (LGH) Emergency Department (ED) has reached an important milestone, with the release of a concept design and the submission of a Development Application for the project.

Minister for Health, Mental Health and Wellbeing, Bridget Archer, said this will be the single biggest renovation of the Emergency Department since it was built in 1981, and would nearly double the size of the ED.

“The LGH ED Expansion will significantly increase the hospital’s emergency care capacity and deliver upgraded health services for Launceston and the surrounding areas,” Minister Archer said.

“It will deliver a new main entrance, reception area, triage spaces and administration areas, alongside larger and upgraded waiting areas designed to improve comfort, accessibility and patient flow.

“The expanded ED will also support faster triage, improved treatment areas and a more efficient experience for patients, staff and visitors.

“Importantly, this will increase the hospital’s capacity to help respond to demand for emergency care services, while also delivering high-quality and modern facilities for both staff and patients.”

A concept design has been developed following extensive engagement with clinical staff, service teams and consumer representatives.

“This significant upgrade is part of the Tasmanian Government’s 10-year plan to improve the Launceston General Hospital precinct,” Minister Archer said.

“It’s another important part of our ongoing commitment to upgrade our hospitals to ensure Tasmanians receive the right care, when and where they need it.”

Subject to obtaining the necessary approvals, construction is planned to commence in 2028 and be completed in mid-2029.

The concept design is now available to view on the Department of Health website: www.health.tas.gov.au/priority-projects.