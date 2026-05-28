Pendergrass, Jackson County, GA (May 28, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged former City of Pendergrass Administrator Robert Russell, 63, for Theft by Taking and False Statements and Writings.

In January of 2024, the GBI was requested by the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office to assist with an investigation regarding allegations involving Russell related to his position with the City of Pendergrass.

Russell was booked into the Jackson County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Office of Special Investigations at 404-239-2106. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Piedmont Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.