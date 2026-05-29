Upson County, GA (May 29, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Cheyanne Saunier, age 20, of Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia, with three counts of 1st Degree Cruelty to Children, two counts of 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children, and three counts of Aggravated Battery. The GBI has also arrested and charged Tripp Allen, age 20, of Thomaston, Upson County, Georgia, with two counts of 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children.

On Friday, April 17, 2026, the Thomaston Police Department (TPD) requested the GBI to assist with a child abuse investigation. On Sunday, April 12, 2026, an area hospital contacted TPD to report a case of suspected child abuse. Due to the severity of the child’s injuries, the child was flown to a hospital in Atlanta, Georgia. The child has since been released and is recovering from their injuries.

On Thursday, May 28, 2026, Saunier and Allen were located in Henry County, Georgia, arrested, and booked into the Henry County Jail. On May 29, 2026, Saunier and Allen were transported from Henry County and booked into the Upson County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the GBI Regional Office in Columbus at (706) 565-7888. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.