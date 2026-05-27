Covington, GA (May 26, 2026) - The GBI has arrested and charged Jonathan Daniels, age 35, of Lithonia, GA, Trenica Jena Ford, age 31, of Decatur, GA, Kesonia Alenthia Nembhard age 32, of Loganville, GA. Daniels was charged with Sex Trafficking with the Intent to Receive Money, Possession of MDMA, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone), and Possession of Marijuana Less Than an Ounce. Ford and Nembhard were charged with Possession of MDMA, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Schedule II (Oxycodone), and Possession of Marijuana Less Than an Ounce.

On May 4, 2026, Henrico County Police (Virginia) requested the GBI Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit to assist with locating Daniels, who was wanted on a sex trafficking charge out of Virginia. With the assistance of the Newton County Sheriff's Office, GBI agents located and arrested Daniels in Covington, GA. Daniels also had active warrants out of Fulton County, GA, for Failure to Appear regarding a Possession of a Weapon charge, and warrants out of Wisconsin for three counts of Retail Theft (felony).

Daniels, Ford, and Nembhard were booked into the Newton County Jail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the GBI HEAT Unit at (404) 270-8433. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.