Berlin Barracks / Suspicious incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

CASE#: 26A3004275

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 10-11 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026

INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street, Waterbury, VT

INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious incident

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious incident that occurred between 10-11 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in the area of Maple Street in Waterbury. Anyone with information or video footage from this period of time is asked to call the Vermont State Police’s Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191, or submit a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. The state police will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.

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