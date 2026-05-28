Berlin Barracks / Suspicious incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
CASE#: 26A3004275
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Detective Sgt. Mathew Nadeau
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 10-11 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026
INCIDENT LOCATION: Maple Street, Waterbury, VT
INCIDENT TYPE: Suspicious incident
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is investigating a suspicious
incident that occurred between 10-11 p.m. Wednesday, May 27, 2026, in the area
of Maple Street in Waterbury. Anyone with information or video footage from
this period of time is asked to call the Vermont State Police’s Berlin Barracks
at 802-229-9191, or submit a tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
No further information is available at this time. The state
police will provide updates as the investigation proceeds.
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