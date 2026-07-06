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22a at Country Commons Vergennes

 

22a at Country Commons in Vergennes has been reopened to all traffic.

 

Lillian Schmertz

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Troop B

1330 Westminster Heights Rd

Westminster VT 05158

(802) 722-4600

(802) 722-4690 Fax

lillian.schmertz@vermont.gov

 

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22a at Country Commons Vergennes

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