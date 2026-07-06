22a at Country Commons Vergennes

22a at Country Commons in Vergennes has been reopened to all traffic. Lillian Schmertz Emergency Communications Dispatcher II Vermont State Police Troop B 1330 Westminster Heights Rd Westminster VT 05158 (802) 722-4600 (802) 722-4690 Fax lillian.schmertz@vermont.gov

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