22a at Country Commons Vergennes
22a at Country Commons in Vergennes has been reopened to all
traffic.
Lillian Schmertz
Emergency Communications Dispatcher II
Vermont State Police Troop B
1330 Westminster Heights Rd
Westminster VT 05158
(802) 722-4600
(802) 722-4690 Fax
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